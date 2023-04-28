BENNINGTON — Opioid deaths in Vermont jumped for the third straight year, according to state Department of Health officials, with 239 Vermonters dying of an accidental opioid-related overdose in 2022. That represents a 10 percent increase from 2021 (217), and a 51 percent increase over 2020 (158).
Opioids are far and away the number-one cause of drug overdose death in Vermont. Two hundred forty-three of the 264 fatal overdoses in Vermont were opioid-related. Only four opioid-related deaths were ruled a suicide.
The report by the Vermont Department of Health, published earlier this month, outlines a number of other factors in opioid overdose deaths, such as the presence of other drugs in these fatalities. The involvement of fentanyl in opioid-related deaths skyrocketed in the decade from 2011 to 2021, increasing from just 9 percent to 94 percent over that time frame. Fentanyl involvement dipped one percentage point to 93 in 2022, but the actual number of deaths increased from 203 to 223.
Emerging as more significant problems are gabapentin and xylazine. Gabapentin, a prescription anticonvulsant and nerve-pain medication, was present in 32 opioid-related deaths in 2022, up from just four in 2021.
Xylazine, only approved for veterinary use as a sedative on larger animals like horses and cattle, climbed from 29 to 68. When injected, xylazine can cause severe skin lesions and necrosis that may require amputation. A November 2022 report from the Drug Enforcement Agency stated that 23 percent of fentanyl powder and 7 percent of pills seized last year contained xylazine.
Both of these drugs lead to much more pronounced effects on the respiratory system than with the use of opioids alone and, further complicating matters, do not respond as quickly to naloxone in the event of an overdose — if at all.
“When you’re looking at the fatality report for substances involved, everything is poly-substance,” said Alex Figueroa, assistant division director of substance use disorder services for United Counseling Service. “Xylazine and gabapentin are two tricky substances … because Narcan doesn’t work — you should still use Narcan, but you’re going to need a lot more of it, and that’s the scary part about it.”
Figueroa said the main focus in combating gabapentin and xylazine right now is cooperation with others fighting the battle with opioids, and getting as much information out there to clients as possible.
“The key is partnership. We rely on a lot of support from our state partners, and work closely with our partners within the community, SVMC, SaVida," he said.
“This is not new,” he added. “But we are being a little more diligent on providing information education.”
The Department of Health has been working to curb the disturbing trend of opioid-related deaths, expanding access to care, and trying to reduce the stigma of drug addiction.
“Vermonters have been through so much these past several years, and these deaths add to the loss and pain for so many,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD. “So, I want anyone who is struggling with opioid use disorder, as well as their friends, families and others, to know help is available, when and where you need it.”
At the Bennington County level, fatal opioid overdoses for 2022 leveled off at the same total as 2021, which was 17.
While fully aware there is still plenty of work to be done, Figueroa expressed some optimism that things would begin moving in the right direction in the area.
“We have a good, robust spoke system. And that’s great, that’s why we became a spoke,” he said. “But the one piece that we’re missing is that hub level of care (comprehensive addiction treatment services). Bennington County does not have a methadone clinic or a hub yet, but that is coming. I do think that will change the landscape for treatment once the hub arrives.”
Figueroa was referencing the need for those seeking methadone as treatment for opioid addiction to travel all the way to North Adams or Rutland. United Counseling Service in Bennington did start offering suboxone in the Medication for Opioid Use Disorder program (formerly known as Medically Assisted Treatment), but some patients have allergies to suboxone and others simply don’t find it as effective as methadone treatment.
The study also revealed some notable demographic and geographic information. Sixty-eight percent of those who died from an accidental opioid-related overdose in 2022 were male. A map also showed Southern Vermont was experiencing a significantly higher rate of opioid-related deaths, with Rutland County well over the Vermont rate of 37 people per 100,000, at 56.1. Bennington County was well over the average, as well, at 45.6 per 100,000 people. Windham County's rate was 56.4, the highest in the state.
To see the full report, visit healthvermont.gov.