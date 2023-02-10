BRATTLEBORO — The three recreational vehicles used to provide emergency housing on Washington Street were deemed “uninhabitable for human life.”
Assistant Fire Chief and Health Inspector Charles “Chuck” Keir III issued an emergency health order Wednesday. His report says all windows in the three RVs are blocked or inoperable and the RVs don’t have kitchen space, running water or connections to sanitary water.
Kurt Daims, executive director of Brattleboro Common Sense and owner of the property, was given until 4 p.m. Friday to stop allowing people to live in the RVs. He plans to appeal the order at the Select Board’s Feb. 21 meeting, as he’s entitled to do, and isn’t asking anyone to leave.
Keir said he recommended Daims provide the violation notice to tenants so they could show it to Vermont Economic Services Division to help tap into resources.
“When I put in an emergency health order, especially when it displaces people, I really look at the health and safety,” Keir said. “Is it better to be outside homeless than to be living in a unit? In this particular case, it was very clear to me those units are very unsafe, very uninhabitable, for a number of different reasons.”
Keir said the situation is unique because the town’s ordinance defines a rental property as involving someone providing compensations for a living space. He noted there’s not a lot of code pertaining to a trailer in someone’s backyard.
Some of his bigger concerns have to do with a lack of a second means to egress, the danger of fires due to extremely flammable plastic and Styrofoam in the interior walls, and the difficulty in evacuating a tenant in a medical emergency.
“I think it’s a very noble thing he’s trying to do,” Keir said of Daims. “It just needs to be done in an appropriate manner. It’s just not being done that way here.”
Daims said he spoke about the project at two Select Board meetings and a colleague mentioned it at another one but it was never put on an agenda.
“Now, the rather crushing accusations from the fire commissioner are threatening to destroy our organization,” he said. “The most prominent local activist group in town is being threatened by their administration and they don’t want to put it on the agenda.”
Daims said town staff are now making his group “perform illegal, de-facto evictions of these homeless people.”
He claimed the town is threatening to destroy the RVs and charge $600 fines. Keir and Zoning Administrator Brian Bannon denied the claim.
Bannon said the RVs need to be removed from the property or Daims will be subject to $200 fines a day, which would be levied by a court if the town ends up taking legal action. Daims has until Feb. 16 to address a zoning violation issued last week and had not, as of about 3 p.m. Thursday, sought permission from the Brattleboro Development Review Board to host one RV on the property. Zoning only allows for one.
Groundworks Collaborative, which provides services to individuals facing housing and food insecurity, is anticipated by Bannon to conduct outreach with the tenants.
Daims blamed issues with the town on the prejudices of neighbors. Bannon received complaints from neighbors.
Referring to the health order, Daims and a tenant denied that human feces were found in the trash in an RV and said that wouldn’t be illegal anyway. Keir stuck by his assessment. His order also notes that human feces were found outside the RVs.
Another part of the inspection disputed by Daims involved ash being found in a bed in an RV. Daims and a tenant said the material came from the tenant’s psoriasis, although Keir said he discovered “notable evidence of smoking regardless.”
Admitting that the project isn’t following all codes, Daims said his group is “following the spirit of the law” and has professionals working on electricity.
“We want the place to be safe,” he said.
Daims said his group contacted the American Civil Liberties Union for help and received interest from a neighbor who wants to host one of the RVs and a tenant.
The hope is to find new homes for the RVs.
“I think it’s easier to do one at a time,” Daims said. “That’s one rule they can easily conform to. After that, BCS wants to add one as an accessory dwelling unit ... It’s a detached bedroom that you don’t need to have plumbing for.”
Daims said his friends are advising him to convene a forum and contact neighbors about the project. He acknowledged he had been neglectful on the latter.
A neighbor, who asked not to be named in the article, said he has watched the project play out since the first RV arrived in October. He believes it only serves to advance a political agenda and bring in money.
The neighbor said Daims “manufactured a crisis,” knowing he was going against zoning laws, and “feels really comfortable alienating his neighbors about this.”
“I understand the neighbors are mad,” said Kade Kinkade, a tenant in an RV. “If I personally owned a place, I might be mad too. But talk to each other. Come over. Don’t scream at us.”
Kinkade, who had been paying $15 a day and working for BCS to live in the RV but no longer pays any rent, is looking for another place to reside and getting services via Groundworks. She previously slept in a parking lot at Walmart.
“Homeless people are humans, too,” she said in a phone call from Groundworks. “Anyone can be in our situations in two seconds flat.”
Kinkade said she needs stability in her life. She worries more about her dogs than herself.
“We are not guaranteed a bed at the shelter or a bed at the hotel because the shelters are full, the hotels are full,” she said. “Are we just going to be kicked out?”
Kinkade said a portable bathroom arrived at the Washington Street property this week. She acknowledged the difficulty in not having running water, another issue outlined in the health inspection report.