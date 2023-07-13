BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont Board of Health will decide if an emergency health order on RVs used for emergency housing at a Washington Street property should stand.
Kurt Daims, owner of 16 Washington St. and executive director of Brattleboro Common Sense, contends the project falls outside regular permitting and regulations as it’s “not a regular residential use.” He called a local inspection “faulty” since the report didn’t include measurements, and feces found outside the RVs weren’t tested to see if they were from humans.
Town Attorney Bob Fisher said national fire protection standards and local rental housing regulations apply to the RVs. He noted the property could also be considered a nuisance and require town enforcement actions.
“It should be ordered no occupancy of these RVs period,” he said.
The two parties provided closing arguments Tuesday to the Vermont Board of Health, which requested filings about what they want the board to do before another meeting where the decision is anticipated. The board is responsible for supervising and directing all laws related to the Department of Health, according to governor.vermont.gov.
Judge George Belcher, who facilitated the hearing, said the appeal of the town’s emergency health order started in May and requires the town to prove it’s entitled to sustain the order. Exhibits included the February health order, an inspection report from the town in March, a preliminary injunction issued in April by Judge Michael Kainen that mandated some immediate fixes at the property and an inspection report related to the injunction.
Mark Tully, a consultant at Brattleboro Common Sense, said the group originally envisioned having RVs host mobile offices for police officers then deemed the issue of homelessness more pressing. The group still wants to come up with a program encouraging private property owners to allow RVs on their land for emergency housing.
Tully said the group unsuccessfully attempted to get support from the Brattleboro Select Board, Planning Commission and zoning administrator.
“The only response came once a neighbor complained and this whole thing kicked off,” he said.
Tully estimated at least one or two dozen people have been helped by the RV housing.
“It was absolutely proof of concept that this was a need and that it was helping,” he said.
BCS has acknowledged the housing isn’t perfect.
“To me, it’s a glorified tent,” Tully said. “It’s a big, metal box tent.”
Tully said laundry, bathroom facilities and other services are available at the nearby Groundworks Collaborative on South Main Street. Guests don’t have access to Daims’ home, with the exception of those who are paid to work for BCS, according to testimony.
The BCS Board of Directors explored having a fee structure. Tully said some board members thought it would appeal to property owners.
He estimated $730 had been collected from guests before the idea was scrapped.
“That money went into Brattleboro Common Sense’s project budget for this pilot,” he said.
About $10,000 has gone into the project so far and Daims doesn’t take any of it, Tully said. He confirmed for Town Attorney Bob Fisher that the RVs don’t have wastewater permits nor connections to town sewer.
“I was hearing BCS, as the group, did not get direction or come to a direction about what was needed to have these RVs,” Board of Health member Margaret Bolton said.
Tully said the town’s engagement with the group “dwindled to nonexistent until the complaint happened.”
Asked by Bolton what the group relied on to believe it was proper to place RVs on the property for housing, Tully pointed to the project involving private vehicles and private property.
“So we felt comfortable doing that,” Tully said.
Belcher asked how guests get an understanding that the RVs aren’t being leased and are only for emergency use. People are told the RVs are only a place to sleep and store belongings, Tully said, acknowledging clarifications from Daims may be needed later about there being no tenancy rights.
“We’re letting you crash in the vehicle for the night,” Tully said. “There’s really nothing else to it.”
Jeannie Giaquinto, who has lived on the property after being homeless for about a year, said she can use the restroom and kitchen when she’s working for BCS.
“There is no magical network of services for homeless people,” she said. “If that were true, I wouldn’t be homeless right now.”
Belcher noted that even if Giaquinto and others didn’t feel safe at Groundworks Collaborative, it wasn’t grounds for violating regulations.
Giaquinto said electricity had been removed from the RVs after the injunction. She uses a portable restroom brought to the property after issues with the town started to arise.
Charles “Chuck” Keir III, town health officer and assistant fire chief, pointed to photographs in his report and spoke about reasons why he declared the property uninhabitable. Unsanitary conditions and electrical hazards were cited.
Daims disputes that feces found on the property during Keir’s inspection came from humans.
“Could this be dog feces?” Daims asked, with a photograph on the screen.
“I’ve never seen a dog wipe itself,” Keir said, referring to a paper product he found along with the feces.
During the questioning with Keir, Daims became argumentative. Belcher told Daims that he couldn’t call a witness then cut off or limit their answers.
After more talk of feces, Belcher asked Daims to move on to other material.
“We talked about that at the May hearing,” Belcher said. “You made points about whether it was tested.”
Daims responded, “You’re asking me to neglect some of my evidence.”
“I’m asking you to move on so we can get this hearing over with,” Belcher said.
Daims asked Keir if he measured the space where egress was said to be blocked.
“I did not have to,” Keir said. “The mattress was a trip hazard by being in the entryway.”
The hearing went from 9 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
In a separate action, Daims is appealing the Brattleboro Development Review Board’s decision to uphold the zoning administrator’s determination that the project violated zoning regulations. The DRB’s primary concern involved the question of whether a permit had been secured for the RVs.