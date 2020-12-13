BELLOWS FALLS — An appeal by the owners of a house at 1 Center Street of a health order from the town of Rockingham because of a rodent infestation never got off the ground this week because of the threat of exposure to the coronavirus by one of the owners.
The Rockingham Board of Health, which is made up of the Rockingham Select Board, had convened Wednesday evening to hear the appeal by Lindsay and Courtney Van Schoick of Claremont, N.H., a father and daughter who own the house at 1 Center Street.
The Van Schoicks have disputed the town’s allegation of a rodent infestation, and said the issue is really a property dispute with neighbors. The Van Schoicks bought the house in a bank foreclosure sale in 2017.
Gaetano Putignano, chairman of the Rockingham Select Board, who was running the health board meeting, said Lindsay Van Schoick had just told town officials that he may have been exposed to the virus and thus he didn’t want to go forward with the hearing at the Town Hall.
Putignano and Rockingham Town Manager Scott Pickup both said they had learned about the potential exposure minutes earlier, and Putignano expressed frustration with the late notification of the problem.
After debating back and forth, the Board of Health voted to continue the hearing one week, with the condition that Van Schoick, who currently lives in Claremont, N.H., with his daughter Courtney and her family, provide evidence to support the coronavirus issue. Putignano said he wanted Van Schoick’s claim to be “verified” by a physician.
Select Board member Susan Hammond, who is a member of the Board of Health, questioned whether that represented an invasion of medical privacy, but the board agreed with a requirement that VanSchoick provide confirmation about the threat of the virus.
Putignano had pushed to hold the hearing Wednesday evening, as scheduled. “We’re all here,” he said. “We’re here.”
Bonnie North, a neighbor to 1 Center Street, urged the board to hold the appeal hearing via Zoom in an effort to resolve the issue, which has been dragging on for months. Also waiting for the hearing were the Tomberg family, who live next door.
Pickup said to reschedule the hearing would not be a HIPPA violation. And he said that Van Schoick, who appeared in the hallway at Town Hall before the scheduled start of the hearing, didn’t want to give Pickup his exhibits for the hearing because of the potential of exposure to the virus.
That issue can be solved by Van Schoick sending them digitally, the board agreed.
The town has been working with the Van Schoicks about their property for more than a year, according to Town Health Officer Chuck Wise, who is also the town’s zoning administrator. Wise said he would take new photographs of the property before the next appeal hearing
He said there was a lot of activity at the property. “We do see a lot of changes on the property,” he said.
The town Select Board signed the health order in November after months of Wise trying to get the Van Schoicks to clean up their property. Neighbors had complained that the trash and junk at the house had attracted a rat infestation, which was the basis for the health order complaint.
Since then, the town also filed a notice of violation of the town’s new nuisance ordinance, which also targets unkept properties. The Van Schoicks are also behind in their property taxes, and have an additional dispute with the village over water and sewer service.
Select Board member Peter Golec said the appeal hearing could be held remotely, thus avoiding the possibility of contamination, and the board endorsed that idea, setting the hearing for Dec. 16. Van Schoick had asked that the appeal hearing be postponed for a full two weeks, to allow the potential quarantine time period to run, and would also allow him to have a witness attend.