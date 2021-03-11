BELLOWS FALLS -- The town of Rockingham has dropped a health order complaint against Courtney and Lindsay Van Schoick and their property at One Center Street and instead is pursuing complaints using its nuisance ordinance, Town Manager Scott Pickup said last week.
The town held a hearing on the appeal of the health order on Jan. 5, the second order against the Van Schoicks submitted by Chuck Wise, the town's health officer. The earlier one had been determined to be procedurally deficient. Wise declined to comment about the situation.
But in a one-page order dated and signed by the Select Board on Feb. 16 but never released publicly, the board said while there was some evidence of a rodent infestation at One Center Street there wasn't enough evidence to proceed with a health order complaint.
"In its current condition, the property provides a habitat for rodent populations, which presents a serious health risk to the public. By deliberation and a resulting conclusion of the majority of the Board of Health, the Board will not order specific action or remediation to the property at this time due to insufficient evidence of habitat for rodents which presents a risk to public health," the order stated.
In an interview, Pickup explained the board's reasoning.
"It is important to remember that both a health order and a nuisance ordinance violation was issued. It does appear somewhat contradictory, but the appeal was only on the health order. The nuisance violation appeal will be heard later in the spring," he said Monday.
The Van Schoicks had appealed both town orders.
"The board basically felt that the rodent infestation could not be substantiated at the time of the appeal, the original orders were issued in August, updated in October, and reviewed in December/January," Pickup added.
The Van Schoicks, who live in Claremont, N.H., but say they want to move back into One Center Street, said they were unaware of the town's action.
Wise brought one health order against the Van Schoicks in October, but had it improperly served on the daughter and father, and a second health order had to be legally served.
The Van Schoicks appealed and fought Wise's order, saying there was no evidence of a rat infestation as Wise had claimed. Lindsay VanSchoick claimed if there were rats seen on their property, they came from another nearby abandoned property.
During the January, the Van Schoicks fought back against Wise's health order, and demanded to be able to cross examine those people who had given statements to Wise about their property.
Pickup, who started as town manager in mid-October, said the town had cited the VanSchoicks for violation of the town's public nuisance ordinance and he hoped to work with the Van Schoicks about improving their property through that avenue.
He said the problem was based on piles of trash and unregistered vehicles, and that they "harbored rodents."
The Van Schoicks bought the house in 2017 in the bank foreclosure and lived there briefly. But the property has been without water and sewer for a couple of years, and Pickup said the family owed the village of Bellows Falls about $2,000 in water and sewer bills. The Van Schoicks do have an agreement with the town to pay back property taxes, he said.
"We've been in contact and hopefully we will try and get into a payment plan," he said. "We hope to have more voluntary compliance."