BRATTLEBORO — When it comes to their favorite flavor of ice cream, two local businessmen know exactly what they want and how they're going to go about getting it.
"Mint chocolate chip," said David Manning, of Brattleboro.
"Mayan chocolate," said Bo Foard, of Chesterfield, N.H.
And their favorite place to get their favorite locally made ice cream?
The Chelsea Royal Diner.
There's only one problem with that — the diner, which featured their favorite ice cream created by Janet Picard, has been closed since the last day of 2022.
Earlier this year, Foard and Manning, who run a small real estate business together and were looking for distressed properties, bought the diner.
"Janet is going to come and give Dave and I a lesson on how to make some ice cream and some of her flavors, which are really original," said Foard, during a stop at the shuttered diner on Route 9 just before the uphill starts to Marlboro. "That's kind of low-hanging fruit to getting this place going again."
And it's not just their favorite ice cream they miss about the Chelsea. They also miss the coffee and meals in the ramshackle building that's been put together over the years, and shows it with the amount of work they'll need to do to make it fit for the service of meals again.
"This place has been running hard for 30 years," said Foard, who admitted serving food again at the Chelsea Royal Diner is going to take some time.
Though meals and ice cream are very important to Foard and Manning, more important for them is the community they miss – locals and visitors who used to stop in and sit to chat over a slice of pie with ice cream scooped on top.
"This place was an institution," said Foard. "Todd [Darrah] and Janet had an amazing run. Seven days a week, three meals a day, for 32 years. It's really unbelievable what they did here. We can't even walk anywhere without somebody asking us about this place. Everybody's like ... 'I had my kids' birthdays there,' or 'We had our first date there.'"
The diner was previously known as the Royal Diner, and somehow it got associated with "Chelsea Morning," a Joni Mitchell song. But before that it was an ice cream shop named the Vermont Sugar Bucket.
In 1987, Worcester Lunch Car No. 736, built in 1937, was tacked on to the building and three years later, Darrah and Picard, who have semi-retired to Cape Cod, took over.
Foard and Manning are hoping to get the ice cream window reopened in spring 2024, but they know they have a lot of work to do.
The lot itself and around the building has gotten overgrown and they're busy cleaning up around the outside, while waiting on new ice cream making equipment to arrive. Meanwhile, they're poking around inside the main building, itemizing the work that needs to be done.
During a walk-through of the building this week, Foard pointed out all the things they'll need to fix, seemingly undaunted by the mighty task before him.
But neither Foard nor Manning are ones to balk at the challenges presented by the diner.
"It's in our hearts and in our wheelhouses," said Foard.
Manning, of David Manning Inc. has been excavating, managing land, demolishing things and laying down pavement for more than 35 years.
Foard, who moved here in the 1980s from Annapolis during the timber frame renaissance, has been installing structural insulated panels in homes and residences throughout the region since 1985.
Within that extensive resume, Foard also already has a bit of a background in food service.
In 2013, he and Gretchen Hardy formed Hardy-Foard Catering and opened a food truck on the Foard Panel site, "The Porch," on Stow Drive in West Chesterfield. The business quickly outgrew its location and in 2015, they opened The Porch Cafe on Putney Road.
And while Foard is often called on to fire up the barbecue or shuck some oysters for one of the many events Hardy-Foard caters, he said he leaves the restaurant management up to Hardy.
She'll be maintaining Hardy-Foard Catering while Foard and Manning tackle fixes at the diner in between the responsibilities of their day jobs.
Foard and Manning both seemed to recall first meeting at Mort's Roadhouse, which closed after 35 years in business in 2009.
"I met everybody in Brattleboro there at Mort's at one time or another," said Manning.
"Mort's was legendary," said Foard.
That building got knocked down, the lot got paved over and now there's a Dunkin on the spot.
Foard and Manning don't want to see the same thing happen to the Chelsea Royal Diner, and they're hoping to find a partner "that can put this back together," said Foard. "We're willing to make those kinds of investments. We just love this place."
Foard said he and Manning aren't in any rush, except to get back to churning ice cream.
"We're old guys with other stuff going on," he said, noting that Manning couldn't visit with the Reformer because he had work to do. "We're both at a point where we don't need to be doing this. We've got plenty of other stuff going on. So we're definitely doing it because we think it's going to be fun."
Manning said he is looking forward to a few scoops of mint chocolate chip ice cream soon, but the main reason he's all in?
"I like giving back." he said.