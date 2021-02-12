WILMINGTON -- Businesses throughout the Deerfield Valley were "heart bombed" Thursday night.
"We're going to hit everyone," said Janet Boyd, a member of the Old School Enrichment Council (OSEC).
She estimated about 160 businesses throughout the valley would receive 2,000 bright red paper hearts. On the hearts is OSEC's logo and its website at osccvt.com.
The group oversees development of the community center at the former Twin Valley High School in Wilmington. The hearts are meant to bring people to the website.
"The first thing they'll see is Buy A Heart for their community," Boyd said, describing the landing page on the website and how donors can write a message that will appear on the community center's Facebook and website for $10 with all proceeds going toward "keeping things moving along at the old school."
Businesses in Dover, Jacksonville, Wardsboro and Wilmington were set to get the hearts, which Boyd said would be taken down by Monday. Tape was used to put the hearts up.
Boyd organized the project with T.J. Sibilia and Steve Goldfarb.
OSEC also is looking for grants. Flooring and heating system upgrades are part of the future plans for improvement.
Currently, the gym is available for family use. Small yoga and fitness classes are being held.
Boyd said small businesses inside continue operating and some are seeing growth. Recently, the community center received a donation of a baby grand piano.