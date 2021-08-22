BRATTLEBORO – With wind speeds going down, Henri went from being classified as a hurricane to a tropical storm.
"It's doubtful that it would regain hurricane status before it hits landfall and that will be shortly, by the next couple or few hours," Tom Kines, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather, said when asked about potential storm impacts for Windham and Bennington counties at 9:53 a.m. Sunday.
Kines said he doesn't expect wind to be a major issue for southern Vermont.
"There's certainly going to be gusts at night especially across the higher terrain," he said.
At the time of the interview, the forecast showed the region getting at least a few inches of rain.
"The upside potential is probably 5 or 6 inches," Kine said. "Obviously, a few inches is bad enough because that alone will cause rises on the creeks and streams, and likely some flooding as well."
Kine said there will likely be "a sharp cutoff to where there's a lot of rain and where there's not a whole lot of rain."
"That cutoff is probably going to be just to the north of you guys," he said. "It wouldn't take much in the track of the storm for us to miss the really heavy rain."
Parts of New York City received 4 to 6 inches of rain over Saturday night while areas just 10 miles away only got 1.5 inches, Kine said.
"We're prepared," Steve Barrett, director of Brattleboro Department of Public Works, said when asked about the storm at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Brattleboro is somewhat in the area where rain and wind are anticipated to have impacts, Barrett said. Town departments were planning to meet Sunday afternoon to discuss the weather forecast.
"As far as public works goes, we're going to be on standby," Barrett said. "And as the storm progresses, we'll have personnel that are going to go out and patrol and monitor the roadways and such. The culverts, bridges and roads, we'll be monitoring."
The town will provide updates as the storm proceeds and will be ready to open shelters if needed, he said.
Rescue Inc. has two six-person teams with three boats staging in Windham County.
"We’ll be starting off with one team in Brattleboro and one team up in Townshend, but that is subject to change as conditions require," said Kris "KJ" Johnston, logistics chief at Rescue.
Wilmington Town Manager Scott Tucker told the Reformer the National Weather Service said Saturday that the storm is not comparable to Tropical Storm Irene in August 2011, which destroyed downtown Wilmington and other parts of the region.
"But having said that, there's no telling in terms of the flooding or the flash flooding that could occur depending on how the rainstorm takes shape I think," he said, noting that flash flood warnings were issued for Bennington and Windham counties.
Tucker said he has "tremendous confidence" in the town's fire chief, police chief and road commissioner, who are keeping a close eye on the Deerfield River. On Saturday, he was told there was no need to cancel any events.
The Deerfield Valley Players performed "Cyrano" that night at Memorial Hall in Wilmington. But due to forecasted rain Sunday, the town of Dover cancelled Sunday's show for its summer concert series.
In a statement, Vermont Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak encouraged Vermonters to verify their flood insurance coverage, prepare for possible flood conditions, and follow recommendations from Vermont Emergency Management. He suggests listening to state and local officials on storm activity; signing up for VT-Alerts to hear emergency alerts; preparing for the flood by reviewing property and flood insurance policies; gathering supplies in case a flood leaves homes without power, water, fuel, or food; and taking some pictures of property and conducting an inventory.
After the storm, Pieciak said to be safe when moving in and around damaged property. He recommends notifying insurance agents and companies as soon as possible to begin filing a claim, saving samples of damaged materials, securing property from further damage, making a list of damage and keeping receipts of repairs or replacements.
At about 11 a.m. Sunday, Green Mountain Power said crews are ready to respond to issues "as quickly and safely as possible for customers, and the company is urging customers to be safe as forecasters predict heavy rains and the possibility for isolated gusty winds as Henri arrives in Vermont later Sunday with the potential for the slow-moving storm to stay in Vermont through Monday."
“We’ve been tracking multiple forecasts for days in advance of this weather event so we can respond for our customers," Mike Burke, GMP’s vice president of field operations, said in a statement. "Safety is the top priority, so be aware of the possibility of rising water, flooded roads and washouts with this storm, and always stay far away from any downed lines or trees as they may still be energized."
Burke warned that forecasters say some locations in southern Vermont could experience some high winds.
GMP recommends having a charged cell phone, flashlights with fresh batteries, bottled water and a plan of where to go if there's a need to leave home.