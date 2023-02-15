BRATTLEBORO — Windham Southeast School District Board member Robin Morgan has learned a lot by listening.
"Ever since I was on the Brattleboro Town School Board, I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of parents and teachers frequently reaching out to me with their questions, opinions, or problems related to school," she said. "I am always happy to listen and answer questions to the best of my ability, or direct folks to someone who can help."
In November, Morgan was appointed to the board after Vice Chairperson David Schoales resigned. Now, Morgan is running for a one-year seat to fill the remainder of the term in a contended race against Rikki Risatti.
For a little more than two years, Morgan served on the Brattleboro Town School Board. After the district dissolved in a merger to become Windham Southeast School District, she continued to stay engaged. She served on the district's Communications Council and volunteered at Academy School, where she's on the Leadership Council. Last fall, she joined the Brattleboro Area Middle School Leadership Council. Next year, she will have a child at Academy School, BAMS and Brattleboro Union High School.
Morgan considers addressing student needs her top priority.
"Those needs have only deepened since the disruption and trauma of the pandemic began and our school administrators and teachers are working hard to address the increased challenges students are coming into the classroom with," she said, acknowledging how the community is feeling the impacts of the housing crisis and opioid epidemic.
Morgan said she's been "really heartened" to see the way the district's schools have worked to become more holistic in their approach to social-emotional needs, childhood trauma and opportunity gaps that make it more difficult for some students to be successful in school. She also described being "really impressed by the creative, evidence-based and student-centered teaching and problem-solving" going on in many of the schools.
"I appreciate the shift schools are making to restorative justice, trauma-informed practices, more comprehensive social-emotional learning, and the collaborative leadership modeled by many of our administrators," she said. "I think that we still have a long way to go to address the challenges our schools are facing but we are on a good path toward that goal."
Supportive of the district-wide investigation into sexual abuse, Morgan sees it as a way to find and address flaws in the district's practices and school cultures related to student safety then prevent future incidents from occurring.
"I think that when there has been such a long legacy of abuse of power and of people allowing that to continue unchecked, both in the school and in the community, there is no question that an independent investigation is necessary," she said. "I also support sharing the findings of the investigation with the community as thoroughly and as soon as possible."
Morgan acknowledges a large increase in the number of executive sessions or "closed door meetings" in the last year but also recognizes that every student and staff member has a right to privacy when certain issues are going to be discussed. She noted how the board has needed to do a lot of consulting with attorneys as well.
"When it comes to any of those topics, we do not have leeway about whether to conduct business in an open meeting — executive sessions are mandated by law in those circumstances," she said. "I do think that the frequency of such discussions has created an impression that the board or district is seeking to limit information but honestly I have not seen that be the case in my short time on the board."
Morgan said the board is committed to "complete transparency whenever possible." She believes improving communication with the public about executive sessions could help reassure people that the sessions aren't being misused. She plans to advocate for all discussions not legally requiring executive sessions to be conducted in open meeting.
On the Brattleboro Town School Board, Morgan helped push for a greater focus on social justice. She said she's "so pleased" to see the journey underway within the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union since 2014.
"It's been great to see the way that the Office of Diversity, Equity and Social Justice has been incorporated as a core part of the supervisory union administration," she said, adding that she loves the way the district identified the subject matter to be an area where teachers can be supported by an instructional coach, just like it offers for math and literacy teaching. "When it comes to the work of centering social justice values in our school system, this is lifelong work that requires us to keep on learning, adapting, and identifying where we can do better."
Also, Morgan wants the district to continue working toward having a more diverse faculty and staff that better reflects the diversity of the student body.
Impressed with the work of the district's Policy and Amendment Committee and the supervisory Union's Diversity and Equity Committee, her hope is to be part of their efforts going forward.
"I am so happy that our district has recently formed a Special Education Parent Advisory Committee and I am excited to see how their work will inform our district practices," she said.