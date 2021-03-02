WILMINGTON — The private Hermitage ski resort is proposing changes to its master plan and updating the Development Review Board on projects.
At a hearing held remotely Monday, Hermitage Members Club General Manager Bill Benneyan said the club has been under new ownership after a group of members bought properties in a bankruptcy auction and the sale closed about nine months ago, running as a nonprofit social club of about 230 members and governed by a volunteer board.
Former Hermitage properties such as the Haystack Golf Course, the Snow Goose Inn, the Doveberry Inn and the Horizon Inn have been sold, and the Hermitage Inn is expected to be purchased soon. Benneyan noted the airport was sold separately, not by his group.
“This leaves us to focus all of our interest on operating the ski area and in working with a developer or developers on a modified plan for real estate on the mountain property befitting the reduced membership limits that are part of our multi-year plan for growth and sustainability, which brings us here tonight,” he said, later adding that the club revitalized all its lifts, trails and lodges after they sat dormant for more than two years while under receivership, then it began the ski season under restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two Grenoble townhomes near the lower mountain under construction in 2018 will require renewed local approval. Foundation walls and building supplies have been sitting on the property since the former owner of the Hermitage went into receivership.
The site where the club wants to construct a maintenance and storage building for Snowcats used for grooming the slopes has changed to an area with access to the upper mountain for the Snowcats and a paved street on Fanny Hill Road for vehicles. There isn’t enough room in the existing maintenance building to work on and store the Snowcats, Hamilton Hodgman of Stevens & Associates said, noting the importance of bringing in the machines at night “so they can thaw down a little bit.”
The two projects were part of the master plan previously approved by the DRB and partially approved by the state. Hodgman called the earlier plan “a framework for future development.”
A multi-story hotel of condos is still shown on the plan. Benneyan said consultants haven’t been hired to look at the project and overall plan “but we don’t think [the hotel] fits into our long term vision.”
A “magic carpet” used for bringing skiers or boards uphill is anticipated to be built this year. Plans will be submitted to the town once they’re ready, Hodgman said.
He estimated about 36 single-family homes along the upper mountain will need local and state approval at a later date when demand increases for the units. Seven duplex villas behind where the hotel was proposed and more townhomes at the Stag’s Leap development are still part of the plan.
The Vermont Agency of Natural Resource is asking the club to make improvements to its water withdrawal system to meet current environmental standards, Hodgman said.
“It’s a commitment that the club has made to ANR,” he said, calling it a priority for the agency.
Mirror Lake, a body of water used for snowmaking, also is proposed to be expanded at some point.
The DRB began going through questions related to the Grenoble townhomes and new maintenance/storage building, with no major concerns voiced at the hearing. DRB members discussed topics such as vibration, noise level, odor, lighting, landscaping and natural resources.
DRB members said they wanted to look at pedestrian safety and water runoff during the site visit. They planned to ask questions to be answered at the continued hearing.
Assistant Fire Chief Bill Spirka said a fire agreement between the Hermitage and the department will need to be amended or rewritten, but he doesn’t want to hold the project up at all. Previously, an agreement was struck between the department and former owner Hermitage Inn Real Estate Holding Company.
Benneyan suggested the two parties could talk before the hearing continues. He said the agreement was directly related to construction of the hotel but other items that can be addressed include hydrant placement, gates, water pressure and gates.