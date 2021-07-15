WILMINGTON -- Bill Benneyan, general manager at the Hermitage Members Club, anticipates construction on several projects at the private ski resort will start in October.
Plans for a 5,000-square-foot maintenance building for snow grooming machines, a magic carpet ski lift for beginners near the base lodge, and a 100-square-foot valve house for clearing snowmaking lines near the Fannie Hill ski trail at Haystack Mountain were approved by the Wilmington Development Review Board as an amendment to the group's planned unit development master plan. The Hermitage Members Club's permit from the town expires in two years from July 6, the DRB's decision states.
Ham Hodgman of Stevens & Associates said the Hermitage will need Act 250 state permitting before construction begins.
At a DRB hearing late last month, Hodgman said he expects to return to the board in the summer with plans for reconfiguring the Stag’s Leap housing development near the private resort, which was previously permitted for construction but timed out when the Hermitage’s previous owner went through receivership before a bankruptcy auction put the property into the hands of members last year. On Thursday, he said he's working on getting a permit application together now.
Construction underway at the Hermitage involves two townhomes at Grenoble, a housing development near the lower mountain. Earlier this year, the DRB renewed approval after a permit timed out.