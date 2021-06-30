WILMINGTON — Hermitage Members Club is looking for local approval to tackle some projects before the next ski season.
At a hearing Monday, Ham Hodgman of Stevens & Associates told the Development Review Board a few changes were made to the design of a maintenance building at the private ski resort in an permit application approved by the board in March. He said a few minor projects for this year were added to the latest application, including a magic carpet lift for beginners and an 8-by-8-foot valve house for clearing snowmaking lines.
Hodgman expects to return to the board in the summer with plans for reconfiguring the Stag’s Leap housing development near the resort, which was previously permitted for construction but timed out when the Hermitage’s previous owner went through receivership before a bankruptcy auction put the property into the hands of members last year.
The layout of the maintenance building’s doors and windows needed to be rearranged after project leaders realized the former design would have presented difficulties in the event that a Snowcat grooming machine dies and needs to be dragged by another machine inside the space.
“We hope to not deal with a dead cat, maybe once every couple of years,” said Bill Benneyan, general manager and executive director at the Hermitage.
Hodgman said sewer improvements for the maintenance building will serve the greater area. The building is part of a planned unit development that includes the resort and nearby housing.
Regarding a canopy for the magic carpet, DRB Chairwoman Cheryl LaFlamme said the board will need to approve a design. Hodgman did not have one by the time of the hearing.
The board closed the hearing and has 45 days from Monday to issue a decision on the application.