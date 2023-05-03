ROCKINGHAM — You probably won’t see lions and tigers and bears at the Herrick’s Cove Wildlife Festival this Sunday, but you’ll see plenty and learn a lot about many different forms of New England wildlife.
The Ascutney Mountain Audubon Society, with support from Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and Great River Hydro, is back putting on the day-long event, last held in 2019, according to Ellen Allman of Ascutney Mountain Audubon.
The wildlife festival will feature environmental education on everything from bats and birds and butterflies to ferns and bugs and turtles, with many nature walks and demonstrations held throughout the day.
Vermont organizations such the Vermont Institute of Natural Science and the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum, as well as New Hampshire’s Squam Lake Natural Science Center, will be bringing live animals to the festival, she said. VINS will be bringing raptors, but Squam Lake hasn’t told her what it will be bringing to the festival.
And for the children there will be face painting, t-shirt painting and Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, with interactive circus activities.
Allman said the festival still needed volunteers to help set up and clean up afterwards in the late afternoon. Anyone who can volunteer should call her at 802-462-5129.
“Volunteers will be accepted right up into the last minute,” she said Wednesday.
Allman said back in 2020 the festival was all ready to go forward, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the organizers to cancel. The last two years were also cancelled because of the pandemic.
She said the festival is a family-friendly event, with lots of activities for children and adults. With good weather and temperatures, she said the event has attracted up to 2,000 people, and has been listed as an interesting Vermont event on many activities lists.
The festival begins Sunday at 7 a.m. with a bird walk with Don Clark and Ken Cox, but things really don’t get underway until 10 a.m. with a long list of demonstrations, creature walks and activities for children. And while there won’t be bears, there will be a presentation about bear interaction with humans, which is a growing problem in the state. There will also be a program about the different invasive plants that are showing up in Vermont.
Also on hand will be many other environmental organizations and groups with informational booths.
Herrick’s Cove is located at the junction of the Williams and Connecticut rivers in Rockingham, just off Route 5, at a recreation area open to the public and run by Great River Hydro, the company that owns and operates the hydroelectric dams on the Connecticut River.
In addition to the environmental groups and presentations, there will be food, with Jamaican Jewelz food truck, and Lisa Moir making locally-sourced ice cream. FinAllie Ferments of Rockingham, which makes and sells fermented vegetables, will also be there.
Visit https://amasvt.org/herricks-cove-wildlife-festival for a detailed schedule and directions. Admission is $2 per person, and $5 for a family.