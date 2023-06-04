NEWFANE — Pastor Matt Deen is digging into difficult discussions with subject matter experts once a month at the Newfane Congregational Church.
"We've really enjoyed meeting new folks who have come in," Deen said. "We don't have any spaces anymore for conversations that have communal import. There are places people can go and have spontaneous conversations here and there. But creating spaces for people to have conversations that are high stakes, but to do so in a way that is constructive and that's a rare space, that's what this is all about."
Deen said church members were imagining what they could do as a church community prior to his arrival in October and had been hosting a speaker series to engage the public on a range of topics.
"Totally independent of that, I had in mind a desire to invite informed voices into the church as a conversation partner around a range of topics that would also create a space for people in the community to come and hear and join in having a difficult conversation," he said.
Courageous Conversations launched in January. Deen said the series of monthly discussions on the last Tuesday of every month is meant to cover "a range of pertinent questions facing our country and our community."
Attendees are asked to listen carefully, avoid judgment, speak truthfully and only from their own experience, assume good intentions, show respect, allow others to speak and accept disagreement or question non-defensively.
First up was a talk about Christian Nationalism in which Dr. Erica M. Ramirez was the conversation partner. Deen said the church community felt the topic is "important because we are a Christian institution and wanted to create a space to really talk about what was happening with our country, the increasing use of Christian iconography and symbolism and so forth to invoke Christ as some kind of bludgeon in a culture war."
Ramirez and Deen serve as colleagues at Auburn Seminary, where Deen is a fellow. Deen said a big part of Ramirez's research involves Christian Nationalism.
Deen described the first conversation as "really successful."
"People began making connections between what they've observed in the air, and certain scriptural and other sources," he said. "They traced the roots of certain current developments. You see these scriptures being quoted all the time out of context."
Attendees began linking the Capitol riots of Jan. 6, 2021 and the support of insurrectionist ideas to Christian Nationalism, Deen said.
In February, Peter Elwell of Brattleboro discussed Vermont's housing crisis. The former town manager of Brattleboro now serves as interim deputy executive director of Groundworks Collaborative, which helps address local housing and food insecurity.
Deen said Elwell outlined the challenges in "a clear and accessible way, and shed light on organizations doing great work in the area."
In March, the conversation was about the morality of abortion. Dr. Elizabeth Freese, a research associate with Auburn Seminary, joined Deen.
"We felt it was necessary because so much of the discourse around abortion gets focused on the policy question like, Should the government ban abortion at any stage, for any reason? Should it not?" Deen said. "But very few people actually were talking about the morality of such decisions."
While many people may have reservations about abortions, Deen said, two-thirds of the U.S. and even more in Vermont support a woman's right to choose.
"So there's that morality gap between support for a woman's right to choose and the uneasiness people have about abortion," he said.
United Church of Christ, of which Newfane Congregational Church is a member, is more progressive on issues than other denominations. Still, Deen notices members may be uneasy about abortion or have reservations. He said the idea of the talk was "to tease out some of the theological, scriptural and other sources of moral concern related to the question of abortion."
The challenge involves trying to discern what the scripture is saying. Deen said it offers conflicting accounts.
In April, Deen planned to talk about nature's rights as part of Earth Month. He wanted to discuss protections offered to ecosystems, rivers, forests and nonhuman entities, however, he had trouble lining up a conversation partner.
His plan is to host a transgender pastor from Rhode Island in June.
"We're going to be talking about the legislative attacks on transgender folks," Deen said. "But even more than that, we're going to be talking about the scriptural, theological and spiritual traditions that inform us and how we navigate these questions, which ought not to be questions in my view. But it's taking some time for folks to come around, and that's part of the work, right? It's just having conversations."
Newfane Congregational Church is recognized as an "open and affirming church" after going through a formal process with no dissenting voices from the church community. The designation is made for "congregations, campus ministries, and other bodies in the UCC which make a public covenant of welcome into their full life and ministry to persons of all sexual orientations, gender identities, and gender expressions," according to ucc.org.
Deen said the church community will discuss what the designation means to them in June. He finds church members are more accepting of the LGB (lesbian, gay and bisexual) than the T (transgender) when it comes to the LGBT acronym.
When Deen applied for the pastor job in Newfane, he said, he put it "front and center" that he's bisexual.
"The search committee unanimously called me and the church unanimously voted to affirm my call to the church," he said.
Courageous Conversations will continue through the year. Toward the end of 2023, the church will evaluate the impact of the series.