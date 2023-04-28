NORTH WALPOLE, N.H. — A 23-year-old Springfield woman who was hiking on Fall Mountain on Thursday evening was rescued after she had a seizure, fell and impaled herself on a stick.
New Hampshire officials said the woman, who was identified as Candace Hadwen of Springfield, Vt., was bleeding heavily from the injury. Rescuers, who came from many different departments, searched Fall Mountain unsuccessfully, until dispatchers figured out Hadwen's GPS coordinates, and emergency workers found her about 100 yards off the north side of the access road, which goes close to the summit of Fall Mountain, also known as Mount Kilburn.
Emergency responders worked to stop the bleeding, which police said was life-threatening, and she was carried off the mountain by crews to a waiting DHART helicopter and was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., for treatment.
Police said they found Hadwen, who had had a medical event, lying partially in a small brook and against some large rocks. The stick was impaled in her abdomen, according to law enforcement.
The rescue team included people from Golden Cross Ambulance, North Walpole Walpole Fire departments, Walpole and New Hampshire State Police and New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers.
Fall Mountain overlooks North Walpole and Bellows Falls, Vt., and the hike to the top is a popular for its views.
This story will be updated.