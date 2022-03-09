East Coast Signals and Bazin Bros. Trucking work collaboratively along VT 142 to install new underground conduit and utility cabinets for Vermont’s utility relocation efforts as part of the new Hinsdale, N.H., to Brattleboro, Vt., bridge. Once the conduit and underground cabinets are installed, Green Mountain Power, Consolidated Communications, Comcast, and First Light Fiber will install their respective new utility lines through these underground facilities. Once the new utilities are “on-line” they’ll remove the existing aerial utilities and poles within the project’s limits.
A crew from Reed and Reed works on a Temporary Trestle Construction that will help with building the new Hinsdale, N.H., to Brattleboro, Vt., bridge on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The trestle, once fully constructed, will allow crews to gain access to 5 of 7 pier locations located within the Connecticut River.
Reed & Reed and Carroll Concrete work on New Hampshire’s Bridge Abutment on the new Hinsdale, N.H., to Brattleboro, Vt., bridge on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Abutment footing has been placed and wall formwork has been erected atop the footing for concrete wing-walls and abutment stem. Crews are currently placing 125 CY of concrete into a portion of the abutment breast-wall or stem.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crews work on the new Hinsdale N.H., and Brattleboro Vt., bridge on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
HINSDALE, N.H. — With spring right around the corner, construction on the new Hinsdale to Brattleboro bridge will be picking up steam.
This season, on both Route 119 in Hinsdale and Route 142 in Brattleboro, motorists can expect times where alternating one-way traffic patterns, with periods of short delays and lane shifts, will be required to facilitate construction efforts, said Mark Moran, communications coordinator for the New Hampshire Department of Transportation's construction bureau.
Electronic message signs will be used to alert and inform motorists of construction activities that may have an effect on traffic and the use of signs will be used to provide advanced warning and guidance for the public.
Flaggers will be used as needed each day to control traffic and guide motorists safely through the project limits.
"Work has commenced on both sides of the river with temporary trestle construction, bridge abutment and pier work occurring in New Hampshire," Moran wrote in an email. "As the construction season gets underway, Reed & Reed will continue to make their way into the river from New Hampshire via Route 119 with continued trestle construction as a means to gain access to six of the seven proposed pier locations."
Recently, the Raymond Metals building on Vernon Street was demolished. The bridge will land at that location.
"The initial stages of underground utility and drainage improvements have begun along Route 142 between Royal Road and Bridge Street," wrote Moran. "Work to replace and relocate underground infrastructure will continue throughout the spring and summer months, with Vermont’s bridge abutment work anticipated to begin late summer or early fall of 2022."
The Hinsdale to Brattleboro bridge will replace the Charles Dana and Anna Hunt Marsh truss bridges, which were both opened in 1920.
The two truss bridges will be rehabilitated for pedestrian access only.
"During the bridge replacement project, construction crews will realign a section of Route 119 completely bypassing the two existing bridges," wrote Moran. "The reconstruction of 119 will begin approximately 600 feet south of Georges Field Road and extend north and west along the new alignment for 6/10ths of a mile where it will connect to Route 142 in Brattleboro with a new intersection that will be approximately 900 feet south of the existing intersection of Routes 119 and 142."
About 1,700 feet of Route 142 will be rebuilt and a new boat ramp will be constructed on the New Hampshire side.
Reed & Reed, Inc. of Woolwich, Maine, is the general contractor for the $61.2 million project with an anticipated completion date of Oct. 25, 2024.