HINDSDALE, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office has closed its case in the deaths of Neal Bolster and Aaliyah Jacobs on April 11, 2019, concluding they were murdered by Derrick Shippee.
After police found the bodies of the two in Bolster's bedroom in his home on Plain Road, wrote Todd Faulkner, former chief of the Hinsdale Police Department in an affidavit, they interviewed a Brattleboro man who said Shippee told him he "got Neal" and shot his girlfriend as well.
According to the man, Shippee, who was living in Keene, N.H. at the time, said Bolster owed him $2,500. Later that evening, Shippee and the man drove to Vernon, where Shippee's family owned a junkyard.
"As they were driving, Shippee told [the man] that he wasn't going to go back to jail," wrote Faulkner. According to the man, Shippee showed him what looked like 600 bags of heroin. Shippee was later found dead at the junkyard. The Vermont Chief Medical Examiner's Office ruled Shippee's death was an accidental drug overdose.
Both Bolster and Shippee had been in trouble with the law, mostly because of illegal drugs.
Bolster was facing charges in Vermont for allegedly selling a lethal dose of heroin and fentanyl to Connor Rusin, 25, of Wilmington in 2018. In 2012, Bolster pleaded guilty to shooting and wounding a man in an attempted robbery at Chesterfield Gorge State Wayside in Chesterfield, N.H. in 2011. He was sentenced to five to ten years in jail. Bolster was on probation at the time of his death in April 2019.
Shippee was arrested in Brattleboro in 2017 after officers found heroin and crack cocaine in the vehicle in which he was riding. However, the Windham County Attorney's Office, noting "significant problems" with the case as presented by Officer Sean Wilson, dropped the charges against Shippee.
"The constitutional violations in that investigation were significant enough that I could not file the case," said State's Attorney Tracy Shriver.
Wilson, who left the Brattleboro Police Department in November 2018, died by suicide in early 2020, shortly after being charged with domestic assault in South Burlington.