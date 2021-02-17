HINSDALE, N.H. — After a student tested positive for COVID-19, Hinsdale Elementary School is going remote through the end of February.
Students of Hinsdale Middle High School will continue as scheduled.
According to a notice posted on the website of the Hinsdale School District, the student who tested positive was last in school on Friday, Feb. 12.
"Immediately upon the discovery of this positive case, all students in the elementary school were held in place in their classrooms as a safety precaution until they were released from school," states the notice.
Contact tracing is being conducted by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and school staff. All students and staff that had been in close contact on Friday have also been notified, states the notice.
Previously, the district's remote learning policy called for closures of both schools for 10 days for a positive test, staff or student. But the plan was recently changed to apply to only the affected school.
"The other buildings on the school campus will remain open with in-class learning as normal," states the notice.
At its next meeting on March 10, the School Board will receive updated information from school administrators, which might lead to additional changes to the policy, states the notice.
"With February vacation approaching we want to remind everyone of the school district travel policy. If you or anyone in your home travels outside of the New England states of New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, you are required to self-quarantine for 10 days, starting the day [of] return to New Hampshire," states the notice.
The notice also states that the school nurse must be notified if there is a positive test in a family or if someone has had a test and is awaiting results.
"Proof of a negative test must be provided, in writing, before you may return to school," states the notice.