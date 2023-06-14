HINSDALE, N.H. — The Hinsdale School Board has announced the hiring of David Ryan as interim superintendent of schools for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.
Ryan is replacing Kim Caron, who was appointed interim superintendent in January.
“I am delighted to have been selected to serve the students, families, and staff of the Hinsdale School District as the interim superintendent and eager to begin the transition process of learning more about the community and school district’s goals,” Ryan wrote in an email to the Reformer. “I think my primary job will be to build early relationships with as many community members as possible, and to learn about the culture and systems that Hinsdale has in place. As someone who works from a learner-centered core position, I look forward to meeting our students and staff to learn about how I can best serve them.”
"We are very excited to have Dr. David Ryan join the Hinsdale School District," said April Anderson, chairwoman of the School Board. "He has 23 years of leadership in public schools and hopefully will bring his experience in larger districts to our smaller school district."
Ryan, who has 23 years of leadership experience in public schools, lives in Hooksett with his family and will start as interim superintendent on July 1.
Currently, Ryan is the superintendent of New Hampshire School Administrative Unit 16 in Exeter, where he has worked since 2018, overseeing 11 schools in Exeter, Kingston, Newfields, Brentwood, and Stratham.
Prior to taking the job as superintendent at SAU 16, Ryan served as superintendent in SAU 53 for the towns of Allenstown, Chichester, Deerfield, Epsom and Pembroke for a year, after spending four years as the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in Manchester.
He also served as principal of Nashua High School North from 2006 to 2013, and assistant principal at Manchester High School Central, starting there in 2000.
Ryan, who holds an Ed.D. and M.Ed. in education leadership from Boston College, an Ed.S. in education administration from the University of New Hampshire, and a B.A. in English from Plymouth State University, was recognized as the 2012 Charles A. Napoli New Hampshire State Principal of the Year during his tenure in Nashua.
Ryan has served as a member of the National Principals Advisory Panel for the College Board and has 30 years of educational administration, leadership, and teaching experience, including as a member of the adjunct faculty at the University of New Hampshire and Southern New Hampshire University as part of the graduate and doctoral education programs, and as chairman of the New England Regional Council of the College Board.
Ryan’s tenure in Exeter was marked by controversy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the New Hampshire Union Leader, Ryan faced calls in 2021 from some members of the community to resign over his handling of the pandemic, which included a controversial decision to write numbers on the hands of unvaccinated students to track them at Exeter High School’s prom and X’s on the hands of vaccinated students.
The Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Education conducted an investigation, concluding there was no violation of New Hampshire law regarding discrimination in connection with the incident.
“Prior to the Prom, Dr. Ryan issued an email informing SAU administrators, staff, and teachers that they were not to ask students for information regarding their vaccination status,” states the report, which was issued on Oct. 25, 2021. “Despite this communication, the Senior Class Advisor worked with students to create the above-described procedure for contact tracing at the Prom. ... The Principal and several other administrators were aware of the contact tracing procedure before and during the night of the Prom, but did not intervene even though they knew of the instructions from the SAU 16 Superintendent.”
The AG’s Office and the DOE also investigated complaints that a student was kicked out of a class for wearing a “Thin Blue Line” flag in support of police officers and that a transgender student had given a class presentation without notification to parents of students in the class.
In both cases, the review concluded there were no violations of New Hampshire law.
To read the complete six-page report, visit reformer.com.
Anderson, who said a number of candidates were discussed in non-public session by the School Board, had no comment about what was discussed prior to offering Ryan the job.