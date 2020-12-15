HINSDALE, N.H. — Hinsdale’s new police chief wants the town’s police department to be welcome to all, which is why he agreed to take down a thin blue line flag from the front of the building on Main Street.
“In May, in preparation for memorial day, volunteers using town funds replaced all of the U.S. flags on Main Street,” Charles Rataj wrote on the department’s Facebook page.
For several years, a black, thin blue line flag hung in front of the department, wrote Rataj, but the flag was retired because it was getting faded and tattered. A new flag was purchased to replace the old one and hung at the same time the U.S. flags were hung Main Street.
Rataj told the Reformer Friday that the flag was meant to let people know the non-descript building is actually the town’s police department and it’s open for business.
But recently, Rataj received a complaint from two out-of-town residents who said they were speaking for others who felt uncomfortable entering the building because of the flag.
“They thought the flag was posted as a statement to the unrest over the summer,” said Rataj, who said he doesn’t believe police departments as an organization should be making political statements.
“All good cops should believe that,” he said.
Rataj said the flag was designed to show support for the police, but he listened to his visitors and appreciated their viewpoint.
“Everyone should feel that a police department is a safe place to go with a problem and should expect that the police will be fair,” Rataj wrote on his Facebook post. “Obviously that isn’t always the way the world works, but it is the way that police should operate and most importantly, it’s the way the Hinsdale Police Department operates.”
Rataj said he may still fly the thin blue line flag, but that depends on the circumstances. He might also fly the POW/MIA flag, the state flag or something else.
“I may go out there and hang a specially made Hinsdale Pacers flag,” he said.
But all those flags won’t replace the one that should be hung the highest, he said.
“Public buildings should have a U.S. flag in front of them.”
But there’s a problem — there isn’t a flagpole in front of the building. That will change soon, and the change will bring a bit of history with it.
“I obtained a quote for a flagpole, some concrete and stone work to create something that would help improve the image of the building and downtown,” Rataj wrote on Facebook. However, he noted, he would need to raise money for the project and thought about a small fundraising campaign.
Before he could get started, some local residents said they’d like to help.
Rataj said Hinsdale resident Rick Lord purchased a new U.S. flag; George Newman, a Hinsdale contractor, drew up a design and some plans for the pouring of concrete to take a flagpole; and Nick Shaink, of Professional Drywall Construction ponied up some money to help pay for the project.
Finally, Edwin “Smoky” Smith, town moderator and former state representative, offered up the flagpole that once stood at the former Hinsdale Greyhound Park.
“The flagpole was the most costly portion of the project, so it saved money,” said Rataj. “And I like the idea of Hinsdale’s history on display. It’s huge and it looks like it came from a large military installation.”
It’s a little too cold right now to pour the concrete, said Rataj, but he hopes to see the new flag flying soon.
On March 23, Rataj took over the department. With his hire, the department had four full-time officers on staff with six positions to fill. There are currently seven officers on staff, with another three coming over the next 12 months.
Rataj, who came from the Newport, N.H., Police Department, has 18 years of law enforcement experience. He spent five years in Bellows Falls, Vt., and, in the Vermont National Guard, was deployed as a military policeman to Iraq and Afghanistan. Rataj also worked in Norwich, Vt., from 2008 to 2015 and Windsor, Vt., from 2015 to 2017.
Rataj also has a handful of part-time officers, including former chief Wayne Gallagher, who serves as the SRO at Hinsdale Middle/High School.
Rataj said he has received a lot of interest from people in their 20s who want to work at a small department that offers professional development opportunities.
“We are willing to invest in them,” he said.
Rataj said he believes in leading by example, and will work regular night shifts and weekends, just as he demands from his officers.
Rataj said he let them all know about the concerns over the thin blue line flag and they worked out a solution together.
“They are professionals,” he said. “So we came up with a new plan.”