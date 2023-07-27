HINSDALE, N.H. — Officers with the Hinsdale Police Department continue to investigate a serious, head-on collision that occurred at the four-way intersection of the Super Walmart on Route 119 on July 14 at 1:45 p.m.
According to information from the department, Nicole Braun, of Hinsdale, and Lisa Raymond, the drivers of the two vehicles involved, were both critically injured and are being treated at a hospital in Massachusetts.
Anyone who might have information and has not already contacted the Hinsdale Police Department is urged to do so by calling 603-336-7766.