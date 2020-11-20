Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

HINSDALE N.H. — Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Brattleboro Road, near the Hinsdale Public Library, on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Hinsdale Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash. One person was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, in Brattleboro, Vt., for unknown injuries.

