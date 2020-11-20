HINSDALE N.H. — Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Brattleboro Road, near the Hinsdale Public Library, on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Hinsdale Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash. One person was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, in Brattleboro, Vt., for unknown injuries.
breaking
Hinsdale Police investigate crash on Brattleboro Road
Trending Now
-
Mocha Joes reopens
-
Horizon Inn purchased with 'big visions'
-
Vermont closing down bars, prohibiting gatherings
-
Teachers file unfair labor complaint against WNESU
-
Female entrepreneurs flourish with networking
-
Restaurants prepare for a different kind of winter
-
Crash injures 2, shuts down Route 5
-
Hinsdale to Brattleboro bridge project clears final hurdles
-
Former Mattress Outlet sold in auction
-
Historic covered bridge damaged in 'hit and run'