HINSDALE, N.H. — The Hinsdale Police Department has released more information about a vehicle chase on July 25 that involved a 12-year-old girl.
At 12:30 p.m., the department received a call that the 12-year-old had stolen a family member's truck and drove it to the caller's house. During the call, the caller could be heard yelling at the driver in an attempt to get her to stop. Officers also learned the driver had nearly struck several vehicles at the caller's house.
Lt. Melissa Evans and Det. David Upton initiated a search for the vehicle, which they located traveling on Brattleboro Road.
At the same time, the girl called 911 asking for assistance, according to information from the department.
"The juvenile told the 911 dispatcher that she saw the cruiser behind her, that she was not going to stop and hung up," states a news release from Hinsdale Police Chief Charles Rataj.
Traveling east on Route 119, Evans and Upton made the decision to continue following the juvenile in a low-speed pursuit, utilizing their lights and sirens to warn pedestrians and motorists because the girl was driving erratically.
The girl stayed on Route 119 driving through town at 40 mph, 10 mph over the posted speed limit.
"Although not a particularly egregious speed, Canal Street [also known as Route 119] is a congested area and the juvenile was not able to keep the vehicle in her lane, [and] adding speed would only make the situation worse," states the news release.
Rataj also noted that his officers "knew the history of the juvenile," but declined to release details because of her age.
On the way to Winchester, the driver struck numerous guardrails, drove into oncoming traffic and drove at speeds between 25 and 60 mph, with one motorist reporting their vehicle had been struck.
When the vehicle reached Winchester, officers with the Winchester Police Department took over.
"Numerous attempts including slow speed maneuvers were made to get the juvenile to stop without success," wrote Rataj.
Though Winchester police deployed spike strips, the girl turned around before they could be utilized.
Evans and Upton deployed their own spike strips and the driver, returning to Hinsdale, ran over them, flattening the tires of the truck.
After a brief foot pursuit, the girl was taken into custody by the Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office, the Hinsdale Police Department and the Winchester Police Department. Also assisting in the incident were officers with the Swanzey Police Department and the New Hampshire State Police.
No one was injured in the incident and due to the age of the driver, no other information will be provided.