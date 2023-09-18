HINSDALE, N.H. — When Kathryn Lynch, Hinsdale's town administrator, first noticed that the "Welcome to Hinsdale" sign on Route 63 out of Chesterfield was missing, around July 24, she at first didn't think much of it.
"We had all assumed that the sign creator, McCarthy Signs of Hinsdale, had picked it up," said Lynch. "They pick up signs throughout the town annually to do minor repairs."
However, said Lynch, it seemed the sign was gone longer than normal.
"After a long time I gave them a call and they explained they didn’t have it," she said.
Recently, Hinsdale Police Chief Charles Rataj posted on social media that the sign had been, in fact, stolen.
"The sign isn't cheap, about $2,000, and having it in your possession is a felony," wrote Rataj.
Lynch said a new sign was put up, but the cost to replace it was $2,275, at a cost of $1,000 to the town as part of its insurance deductible.
In New Hampshire, the theft of property valued at $1,000 or more, or possession of said property, is considered a class A felony, which is punishable by 7-and-a-half-to-15 years in state prison.
In Hinsdale, they would just be happy to get their sign back.
"If the person who has it would just drop it off back where you found it that would be great," wrote Rataj.
However, if the thief is identified, not only could they get some jail time, they could be held responsible for the cost of the replacement sign.
Lynch said the theft of the sign is just one in a number of recent disturbing incidents that are starting to add up on the ledger.
"The vandalism around town has been in the parks," said Lynch. "Last year, the Cal Ripken Field on Northfield Road was vandalized. Someone broke all light fixtures, broke into the supply shed and ruined a lot of the softball equipment that is used by the Hinsdale Girls Softball League."
This summer, graffiti was written on the basketball courts at Heritage Park and in the Pavilion.
"Other times they have written words and pictures on the Town Hall," said Lynch. "As for cost of repair, most has been hours and time from our Highway Department."
Steve Diorio, chairman of the Hinsdale Board of Selectmen, said the vandalism and the theft of the sign are both disappointing and frustrating.
"Taxpayers want us to stick to a budget," he said. "This doesn't help."
Lynch said the members of the Board of Selectmen are discussing the installation of surveillance cameras at two of the town's parks to discourage vandalism and other mischief.
"I am meeting with three video surveillance company’s this week, so I would not know the cost for that until then," she said.