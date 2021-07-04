HINSDALE, N.H. -- A water main break left about 22 houses, Main Street Market, Veterans of Foreign Wars and L&O Automotive without water over the weekend.
"We're going to run a temporary water line across the bridge until we can figure that out," said Jack White, water superintendent for the town.
White said the incident occurred about 6 p.m. Saturday by the old Gulf station by the Connecticut River across from L&O Automotive on Main Street. As of Sunday morning, the Hinsdale Water Department was working on the temporary line.
The water main likely was installed before the 1950s, White said.
"It's just old infrastructure. It needs to be addressed," White said. "We're going to have to address it now."
White said thanks to Brattleboro Water Department for "coming in so early to help us."