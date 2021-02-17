HINSDALE, N.H. — Positive COVID-19 tests of two students have resulted in the closure of both Hinsdale Elementary School and Hinsdale Middle High School.
On Wednesday, the School Board closed the elementary school after learning a student there had tested positive. On Thursday, students at the middle high school were dismissed at just past noon following a positive test of a student.
All students were switched to remote learning for the rest of the week, with February break coming up, which means no students back in the buildings until March 1.
"All students and staff that had been in close contact on Monday have been notified," states a notice posted Thursday to the school district's website. "The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services was notified right away and is managing all contact tracing with the help of our staff."
Elementary students were advised to use their pivot day packets. Middle high school students received instructions from their teachers on what is expected of them.
According to a notice posted on the website of the Hinsdale School District on Wednesday, the student who tested positive was last in the elementary school on Friday, Feb. 12. The student in the middle high school was last there on Monday, Feb. 15.
At its next meeting on March 10, the School Board will receive updated information from school administrators, which might lead to additional changes to the policy, states the notice.
"With February vacation approaching we want to remind everyone of the school district travel policy. If you or anyone in your home travels outside of the New England states of New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, you are required to self-quarantine for 10 days, starting the day [of] return to New Hampshire," states the notice.
The notice also states that the school nurse must be notified if there is a positive test in a family or if someone has had a test and is awaiting results.
"Proof of a negative test must be provided, in writing, before you may return to school," states the notice.