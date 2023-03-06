HINSDALE, N.H. — At Wednesday night’s Hinsdale School Board meeting, Superintendent Kim Caron said the school district is working with the Hinsdale Police Department to replace its student resource officer, who retired at the end of last year.
“We’ve been working with the Hinsdale Police Department to patch together coverage,” he told the Reformer on Thursday. “There already is an officer available when we need them. They’re very quick to respond.”
Police Chief Charles Rataj told the Reformer he has developed a schedule to provide coverage for 23 hours a week using two officers.
“We intend to have someone in the school full time in September, but that may be a challenge,” he said, acknowledging staffing issues.
“I trust this presence will help reassure the school community that we do take school safety seriously,” said Caron during the School Board meeting.
Caron told the board that there will be a special day of training for district employees on campus and student safety in March.
Caron, who took over as superintendent in January, was updating the board after the school responded to student disruptions.
“I can assure the community that safety is our number one priority,” Caron told the Reformer. “We have issues like every school district around the country. We just want to do all we can to make sure we we maintain a safe campus environment.”
Working with the Hinsdale Police is part of that effort, he added.
“Sustaining a climate in which students and staff are physically and psychologically safe is an essential condition for great teaching and learning,” said Caron during the meeting, reading from a written statement. “Threatening and similar behaviors are disruptive to a safe and productive educational environment.”
At the same time, said Caron, disruptive behaviors “must be addressed in a serious, compassionate and restorative way.”
Caron also informed board members that the school has had to suspend “a couple of students” for in-school sharing of inappropriate videos. Caron did not go into details about the videos.
“We’ve had our few incidences, and we deal with those as they come up,” said Assistant Principal Christopher Ponce, who also noted that a number of students have taken it upon themselves to disengage from their devices during lunch, when they have permission to use them. “They put them in a pile in the middle of the table.”
On occasion, a disruptive student might need to be removed from a classroom, said Caron.
In cases like that, there is a response that includes the school’s social worker, and contact with the student’s parents or guardians.
“If there is a situation of a concern about a student, they are immediately isolated and counseled, parents are contacted, and police are contacted if it’s a police issue,” said Caron. “We get the whole team working together in very quick order.”
Caron also said it’s important to get the parents involved as soon as possible, and to search for root causes to disruptive behavior.
“The advantages of a small school district is that kids do have that sense of belonging, a sense of being known by multiple adults. Our goal is to always have a student come to a trusted adult and tell us what’s going on. Whether it’s a discipline issue or a behavioral issue or an issue of bullying, or any type of issue that gets in the way of their learning.”
Caron also noted that if a student needs “to be excluded” from school for any length of time, the district provides a lesson plan and 10 hours a week of one-on-one tutoring.
“We actually go beyond what’s required in trying to deal with behavioral issues or school performance issue, in the most compassionate and restorative way we possibly can,” he said, adding, “We need to live by the rules and laws within our society.”
During Wednesday night’s meeting, Caron reminded the community that it has to work together “in a forthright manner” to provide a safe learning environment for all its students.
“I believe firmly that Hinsdale is doing great things for kids and will continue to do great things for kids,” he said.
Caron said there are shelter-in-place procedures for disruptions, but the school has only had to use them for external events, such as when police engaged in a low-speed chase with a suspect on a John Deere tractor, or when a student has been injured in some way and needs attention quickly.
“We would use the same process if there’s a serious threat to campus safety,” he said. “The kids are well-schooled, unfortunately, in today’s world with locking down and having safe spaces in their classroom. So they know what to do. Thankfully, we haven’t had to use it for some kind of a serious threat.”