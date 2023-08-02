HINSDALE, N.H. — Raising healthy kids is a community effort and that's the focus of Hinsdale's first ever health fair, scheduled for Sept. 16.
"We've done them in the past before, but they were just for kids coming back to school," said David Fields, special services case manager and a member of the district's Health Committee. "We decided we want to do it for the entire town."
Some vendors have already signed up for free booth space in the high school gym, but Fields is hoping to get the word out so more vendors will participate.
"We're looking for any health-related vendors from Hinsdale, Brattleboro, Winchester, Keene," he said.
The committee is casting a wide net, hoping to attract a diverse array of participants, from local hospitals, health care providers, mental health practitioners, dentists, smoking cessation organizations, scout groups, athletic clubs, fitness centers, and health food stores, just to name a few. Fields also hopes the health fair might be a kind of career day for people interested in the health industry.
"We're not going to say no to anybody even remotely tied to good health," he said. "Even if they can't physically be here, they can send us some brochures."
In addition to vendors, he said, the Keene Family YMCA will be hosting family friendly activities.
"Healthy kids are going to be ready to learn," said Fields. "If you're getting the right amount of exercise, and you're not stuck in those video games, you're going to be in much better place to learn. Eating the right foods, so you're not crashing 2 p.m., and having that right emotional state to be able to learn, it's definitely all connected."
To that end, Hinsdale has been offering morning activities to its students.
"The outside starts have been fantastic," he said. "It gives the students another chance to move, so they're not stuck sitting so long, which is difficult for a lot of them."
Fields hopes parents and other members of the community are inspired by the health fair to be good role models for the students.
"If they're living a healthier lifestyle, the kids will live a healthier lifestyle, and hopefully the whole town will benefit," he said.
To learn more or to sign up, email Fields at dfields@hnhsd.org or Brenda Ebbighausen at bebbighausen@hnhsd.org.