KEENE, N.H. — A Hinsdale man is being held in preventative detention following his arraignment Monday on charges of possessing images of child sex abuse.
According to documents filed in Cheshire Superior Court, James Dixon, 43, a registered sex offender, came to the attention of the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shared information on the illegal use of computers and alleged possession and/or distribution of sexual abuse images of prepubescent children from within Dixon's residence on Main Street.
According to an affidavit filed by New Hampshire State Police Det. Michael Catalfamo, on March 12, Dropbox, a cloud file storage service, reported the upload of two files identified as containing images of child sexual abuse.
The upload was connected to a Gmail address held by Dixon.
Dropbox reported the upload to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which passed it along to the New Hampshire task force.
Dixon has been a registered sex offender since a conviction in 2008 for aggravated felonious sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13.
In New Hampshire, preventative detention without bail can be authorized by a judge for a number of reasons, including whether a detainee has been previously convicted of sexual assault.
The New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is comprised of investigators from New Hampshire State Police, the Sunapee Police Department, and the Claremont Police Department. Members of the Hinsdale Police Department assisted in the execution of the search warrant.
Anyone who might have information regarding the investigation should contact Detective Sergeant Michael McLaughlin at 603-419-0130 or Michael.McLaughlin@dos.nh.gov.