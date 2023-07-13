HINSDALE, N.H. — A proposal to bring 50 megawatts of solar energy production to Hinsdale is still in the works, according to a company spokesman.
“NextEra Energy Resources is continuing to evaluate the supply chain and other large-scale economic impacts to Chariot Solar," stated Kris Scornavacca, director of development for NextEra Energy Resources, in an email to the Reformer. "We remain committed to bringing numerous benefits to the community with renewable energy projects.”
In October 2021, representatives from NextEra presented the project in a public forum, the largest solar farm proposal in the Granite State which would provide electricity to up to 7,000 homes.
However, all 7,000 homes receiving power from the array would be in 13 towns in Massachusetts.
“We have already executed power purchase agreements,” said Kaleigh Crissman, project manager, during the 2021 presentation.
In 2016, the Hinsdale Board of Selectmen signed a PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) program agreement with NextEra that would bring $12 million over the next 20 years to the town, with an average annual payment of $582,000.
Though the agreement does not have an expiration date, said Town Administrator Kathryn Lynch, because the term is from 2017 to 2038, it will need to be updated if the project goes forward.
She also said the town has not yet received any payments from NextEra.
The project will be in a large swath of land divided by Lipscomb Brook, which flows into the Connecticut River at the Hinsdale Town Park on Route 119, just south of Tractor Supply.
During the 2021 meeting, NextEra representatives said the project is being designed to avoid wetlands and sensitive areas and nine separate arrays would be parceled off over the 500 acres in the Hinsdale Industrial District.
Construction was scheduled to start in 2022, but the matter is still before the New Hampshire Site Evaluation Committee, which reviews large scale projects such as Chariot Solar. But little has been filed with the SEC, most recently in March from folks concerned about the environmental impacts of such a big project in an undeveloped, though industrially zoned, portion of Hinsdale.
Much of the property NextEra hopes to purchase is owned by Bob Harcke and Mike Renaud, who have owned the land since it was rezoned more than 30 years ago.
Harcke, who lives in Westmoreland, N.H. told the Reformer he was disappointed in the slow movement of the project and was concerned it was canceled when he learned the project manager had been reassigned.
Harcke said he and Renaud are considering options for their parcels if the solar project does not go forward, including a housing development for seniors, similar to Black Mountain Estates on Buttonwood Drive in Brattleboro, Vt.
"We have to look at the alternatives now and that's certainly one of them," he said. "We'd like to have NextEra work with us to see if we can't salvage the solar, which would be the best thing and they put quite a bit of time and money into it. But we've been very unsuccessful at even reaching the right people who are willing to talk to us about it."
It took three emails and one phone call from the Reformer to get a response from NextEra.
"Seven years they have wasted while we could have been considering other economic development opportunities," said Harcke, who noted the Reformer was more successful than he in getting a response from NextEra, which bills itself as the world's largest utility, operating nuclear power plants, such as Seabrook in New Hampshire. It is also owns the largest portfolio of wind and solar projects in the world, including the 20 megawatt Coolidge Solar Project in Vermont.
In 2022, NextEra pulled the plug on its proposed 30 megawatt facility in Fitzwilliam, the Chinook Solar Project, stating it was “not economically feasible” to move forward with the project.
Other landowners in the industrial park include Edwin "Smokey" Smith, a former state legislator, and Steve Diorio, chairman of the Hinsdale Board of Selectmen.
Diorio said a housing development for seniors would be a nice alternative for the site, because it would increase the town's tax receipts without impacting the school district.