HINSDALE, N.H. — A seventh-grader at Hinsdale Middle High School was removed from class after she was accused of making “a hit list” of students she wanted to shoot.
“Yesterday afternoon the administration was notified that there was threatening behavior toward students and staff by a student in the middle school,” wrote Principal John Barth in an email to parents.
Following a threat assessment, he wrote, no weapons were found.
“It was deemed that it was not a credible threat,” wrote Barth. “The student’s parents were made aware of the situation, and this morning the Hinsdale Police were notified along with the superintendent and school board.”
Barth noted that the student will be monitored and will be meeting with the school social worker.
Due to confidentiality concerns, no additional information will be provided at this time, he wrote.
One parent who contacted the Reformer and asked not to be identified said some students are extremely upset and scared by the incident.
“The students on the list are petrified, uncomfortable and they feel as if they don’t even matter,” stated the parent. “A few didn’t even go to school because they allowed this girl to be in the school today after making [the threat] yesterday.”
The parent also alleged that the bullying by teachers and other students at the Hinsdale schools “is awful” and includes making fun of students with special needs or students who identify as LGBTQ+.