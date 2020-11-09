HINSDALE, N.H. — Hinsdale students are switching back to remote learning Tuesday after a student at the high school tested positive for COVID-19.
“As per a previous decision by our school Board, all Hinsdale students in both our elementary school and our middle/high school will shift to remote learning for the next 10 school days, states a notice from the supervisory union. “At this time students are expected to return to our school buildings on Monday, Nov. 30, after the Thanksgiving break.”
According to the information released on Monday morning, students were released Monday after in-classroom meals. Students who do not have an adult at home can stay if the parents notify the elementary school at 603-336-5332 and the middle/high school at 603-336-5984.
The notice also stated that as soon as the school learned a student had tested positive, the student was immediately sent home and all areas that the student visited were sanitized. The bus company is also cleaning and sanitizing one of its school buses.
According to the notice, the student does not have a sibling at the elementary school.