HINSDALE, N.H. — After narrowly defeating a motion to reduce the school budget by $1.1 million, residents approved the Budget Committee's recommended school budget.

By a vote of 159 to 81, residents passed a school budget of $15.543 million, a reduction in the School Board's recommended budget of $15.980 million.

Holly Kennedy, the chairwoman of the School Board said it will need to meet in the coming weeks to finalize a set of cuts it had prepared in advance of Town Meeting.

"Some of the proposed cuts include the reductions of up to five full-time positions, school board stipends and non-bargaining unit salary increases, reductions in academic programs and extra and co-curricular activities, and in other areas."

The first vote to reduce the budget by more than $1 million was defeated 130 to 122.

The budget votes were taken after about three hours of debate.

The approved budget is basically a level-funded budget, the same as approved at last year's Town Meeting.

The amount to be raised by taxes is about $7.3 million after the cut was approved. The rest of the budget is funded through revenues, money from the state and grants the school district receives.

