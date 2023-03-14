HINSDALE, N.H. — Less than half of the $15.9 million proposed budget for the Hinsdale schools for the fiscal year beginning in July will need to be raised by taxes.
The rest of the budget is made up of state aid and grants the school "aggressively pursues," according to Hinsdale School Board Chairwoman Holly Kennedy.
In all, voters will be asked Saturday during Town Meeting in the gymnasium of the high school to raise $7.6 million to educate the town's 550 pre-K through 12th grade students.
And though that's an increase over the $6.8 million raised by taxes for the current year, a change in the tax rate means residents will be paying less, about $100 less for a home valued at $200,000, to fund their schools.
Despite the work of the School Board to level fund its budget, the district saw an increase of $503,000 in expenses due to contractual obligations, retirement funding, health insurance premiums, heating oil, transportation costs and special education costs.
Meanwhile, the town's Budget Committee has recommended voters cut the budget by $437,000, which is the increase in the proposed budget over the current year, and folks are posting on social media advising residents to attend the meeting on Saturday and vote to reduce the budget by more than $1 million.
Such a cut, said Kennedy, could mean reducing the school's academic offerings which would jeopardize the district's accreditation.
"The state recently increased its minimum standards and we are currently meeting the bare minimum for most of our electives," said Kennedy. "It's untenable to reduce our spending while attempting to meet the new minimum standards."
Losing accreditation would mean diplomas issued by the school wouldn't be worth the paper they're printed on, she said, and would make it hard for Hinsdale graduates to get scholarships and financial aid to help pay for college.
Kennedy said she hopes folks will turn out for Saturday morning's meeting to learn more about the budget rather than rely on what she characterized as misinformation being posted on social media.
"I'm disappointed by the online vitriol," she said, especially the inaccurate contention that the school district overspent its budget by $1 million last year.
"Legally, it's not possible to overspend the amount approved by voters at district meeting," she said. "If we were to need to expend more funds than approved, we would have to call a special meeting."
In fact, noted Kennedy, the district returned $238,000 to the town in the 21/22 school year to help reduce taxes.
"That would not have been possible if we had overspent," she said.
Meanwhile, the operating budget the Board of Selectmen is asking the town to approve is up about $500,000, from $4.67 million in the current fiscal year to $5.15 million in the year due to start in July.
In addition, voters will be asked to approve bonds in the amount of $160,000 to refurbish two fire vehicles, and $95,000 for a new scale at the transfer station, with first year payments totaling $6,375.
The Board of Selectmen is also asking voters to approve two five-year leases for dump trucks totaling nearly $500,000 with first-year payments of about $115,000. At the end of the lease, the town will own the vehicles.
Other requested appropriations include $20,000 for the Welfare Expendable Trust Fund, $17,466 to repair of the transfer station scale, $15,000 for the Hinsdale Historical Society, $12,000 for the Fire Department Breathing Apparatus, $10,000.00 for the Town Hall Improvement Expendable Trust Fund, and $10,000 for the Community Center Building Improvement Expendable Trust Fund.