HINSDALE, N.H. — If repairs aren't made soon to Hinsdale's Depot Street bridge, damage "can be expected to exponentially worsen in a short period of time," according to an inspection report presented to the town.
The repairs, which include replacement of an abutment and an expansion joint, will exceed $400,000, wrote Mike Renaud, of Renaud Brothers, in the report.
"The north end expansion joint was found to be full of road debris, the pavement on both sides of the top surface is de-laminating, and the rubber bladder that directs the water has pulled from its' retainer and has failed in the center of the bridge," wrote Renaud. "The failure of this joint has resulted in water migration to the below-deck limits of the structure, and is causing significant deterioration in the concrete, as well as substantial corrosion in the structural steel beams and bearing assemblies."
Damage to the south end expansion joint is similar to the north end joint, but doesn't appear to be as severe, according to Renaud's report.
"The interior girders at the north abutment have significant section loss," states the report. "These girders have substantial amounts of pack rust, and one of the girders has fully corroded at the bearing location."
In addition, the abutment seat on the north end "has some significant cracks in the front face. The depth of these cracks is unknown, and further investigation is needed."
The report recommends replacing both expansion joints as well as concrete abutment work.
The north end of the bridge requires structural steel repairs and the road surface will require work that includes new membranes and asphalt.
"Overall, the condition of this structure is found to be in good condition," states the report. "The deficiencies found, and items recommended for repair, will help to substantially prolong the life of this structure."
Kathryn Lynch, town administrator, told the Reformer she hopes to schedule a meeting in August to discuss the report and how the town hopes to pay for the repairs.
"We have about $110,000 set aside, but the majority of the project will need to be bonded and approved a Town Meeting in 2024," she said.
The town had set aside about $180,000 for road work, but $70,000 of that is being expended to repair a washout on Plain Road Extension, also known as Gulf Road, which will be closed to all non-emergency traffic at the intersection of Oxbow Road and Plain Road from Aug. 15 to 22.
The Depot Street bridge was built in the late 1970s and crosses the Ashuelot River in downtown Hinsdale, near the fire station.
Lynch, who said the bridge is safe for travel, said residents in about 20 buildings live on Depot Street and Tower Hill Road and drivers will have to be detoured on to Northfield Road when the work begins.
"If it doesn't get repaired," she said, "it will need to be closed."