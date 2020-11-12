Damage is evident on the east end of the Dummerston Covered Bridge, in Dummerston, Vt., on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. The driver left the scene without reporting the damage. If anyone saw or heard anything they are asked to call the Town Office at 802-257-1496. Built in 1872, the bridge is, at 280 feet, the longest covered bridge entirely within the state of Vermont. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973.
Historic covered bridge damaged in 'hit and run'
- photos by Kristopher Radder — brattleboro reformer
