BELLOWS FALLS — A historic building at 66 Atkinson St. — built in 1835 as a Methodist Church, converted to a grange hall and recently used by the YMCA — was demolished by a wrecker's crane Monday morning.
The grayish-green clapboard building, which had fallen into dangerous disrepair, didn't come down without a fight. Portions of the building slipped out of the crane's grasping clamshell and crashed to the street below, tearing down utility lines in the process and sending up clouds of thick dust and debris.
No one was hurt during the seven-hour plus demolition, which started at 7 a.m., with the temperatures in the low teens. Students at the nearby Central Elementary School were not in school, as school officials changed classes for Monday and Tuesday to remote learning to avoid any problems with the demolition.
Crews demolish the old YMCA building at 66 Atkinson Street, in Bellows Falls, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
Elijah Zimmer, a member of the Bellows Falls Select Board, watches as the cupola of the old YMCA building at 66 Atkinson Street, in Bellows Falls, Vt., crashes to the ground as a crew demolishes the building on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
Elijah Zimmer, a member of the Bellows Falls Select Board, watches as the cupola of the old YMCA building at 66 Atkinson Street, in Bellows Falls, Vt., crashes to the ground as a crew demolishes the building on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
A wall section of the old YMCA building at 66 Atkinson Street, in Bellows Falls, Vt., crashes onto the utility lines during the demolition of the building on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
People survey the damage to the utility lines before moving forward with the demolition of the building on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
Under the direction of Hodgkins & Sons Co., a crane operator from Valley Cranes of Vernon started up the large 165-ton crane and started nibbling at the northwestern corner of the three-story church building: bite by bite, the silhouette of the building changed, until the large, slate-covered roof was gone, sitting in a pile where the church's sanctuary once was.
But the strategy of pulling all the debris to the center of the building proved somewhat elusive as one portion of the south wall, after being pulled free by the giant crane, slipped out of the crane's clamshell and crashed to the street below, crushing the lengths of chain link fence which had kept schoolchildren away for the past several years.
The debris also became tangled with the overhead utility lines, sending them into a undulating frenzy, as onlookers scattered for safety. The crash sent dust, debris and insulation flying, and disrupted telephone, internet and cable service in the area.
With the church's walls gone, the crane then turned its attention to the bell tower.
Its bell long ago sold and removed, crane operator Milton Severance first plucked the copper ball finial off the top of the bell tower. Then the operator used the clamshell to grab the top of the tower, trying to grab a chunk and drop it onto the growing pile of debris in the center of the church.
By this time, Bellows Falls Police Chief David Bemis had ordered Atkinson Street, which is Route 5 in that portion of the village, closed because of fear that other pieces of the building would slip free and crash down on passing cars and trucks.
With the traffic diverted, demolition resumed. Bemis' fears were realized, as a big portion of the louvered cupola came apart as the crane pulled on it. It fell to the ground in another great cloud of dust, debris and insulation, but this time missed the telephone, internet and cable lines.
During most of the morning, Alex Strandling, executive director of Falls Area Community Television, the local public access station, filmed the demolition of the former church from next door — his own apartment.
With easy access to the filming, and the frigid temperatures, only a few hardy souls turned out in person to watch the demolition.
One of them was Rockingham Select Board member Elijah Zimmer, who had long advocated to save the building, and failing that, portions of the building.
About a month ago, the last remaining stained glass window in the old church, The Parable of the Sower, was removed in an effort championed by Destination Bellows Falls. The window, which needs restoration, is now on display in the Bellows Falls train station.
Zimmer had hoped to also save the top portion of the bell tower and turn it into a shed or storage building for the town.
But a century of bird and bat guano and the costs of cleaning made it financially unfeasible, Zimmer said.
He said the day was incredibly sad, watching what once was a landmark building in a Bellows Falls neighborhood turned into a giant heap of debris.
"It will leave a giant hole," said Diana Jones, a member of the Rockingham Historic Preservation Committee. Jones, who stopped by to watch the demolition, said she grew up on School Street Extension in back of the church and attended countless programs at the YMCA.
She said she almost became an early casualty of the building, when she was a teenager riding her bicycle and was almost hit by a falling pane of glass. It was clear glass, and not debris from one of the many stained glass windows, she said.
"This is very sad for me. I grew up in the building," she said, noting that people had complained about the condition of the building while it was owned by Meeting Waters YMCA for years.
"It's definitely a lesson learned," said Jones, who said she believed Bellows Falls and Rockingham people cherished their historic buildings. "I think this one will have an impact," she said, noting the widespread dismay that such a prominent, historic building was being torn down.
"People enjoy the history of this town," she said. Both she and Zimmer noted that the demolition two years ago of the historic Robertson Paper Mill was also heartbreaking, as it, too, was torn down after it had fallen into too expensive repair.
Zimmer, who watched and filmed the demolition, said the church, which was renovated in the 1880s to create the bell tower as it appeared Monday morning, could best be described architecturally as "Colonial Revival, with element of Gothic."
"It's really a mash up," he said, with elements of Italianate architecture as well.
Crews from Hodgkins & Sons will be back at 66 Atkinson St. today, to start trucking the debris away.
The town of Rockingham has owned the building since August, when former owner Christopher Glennon relinquished control of the dilapidated building, which he had purchased for $1 from Meeting Waters YMCA in 2017.
A future use of the soon-to-be vacant lot has yet to be determined, Zimmer said.
But one interested bystander, Central Elementary building custodian Arthur Sullivan, said one good use would be a parking lot for the school's teachers and staff.