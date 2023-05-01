NEWFANE — One of the large, historic maple trees on the Newfane Common has been taken down.
A crew from Carr Tree & Timber of Jamaica removed the tree Thursday from a high-traffic area in front of the Windham County courthouse. Henry Carr, company owner and International Society of Arborculture (ISA) certified arborist, said the sugar maple tree died over the last year and had become a risk to pedestrians and the historic building.
“The tree declined rapidly due to environmental stress as well as building updates made about five years ago, which were necessary to be compliant with modern federal guidelines,” he said in a statement about the project. “Everyone on that project did a great job of reducing impact to the tree, but unfortunately the construction had to occur well within the critical root zone.”
Carr described mature trees, especially sugar maples, as “very sensitive to root disturbance, drought and temperature extremes.”
“We have been seeing many trees that were already stressed get pushed over the edge by last year’s drought,” he stated.
According to the statement, the project was coordinated by retired Windham County forester Bill Guenther. He continues to donate his time to manage trees on the county-owned property, which he said is “the prettiest Common in the whole state.”
Guenther estimates the maple tree that was removed was likely 150 to 175 years old.
“The courthouse was built in 1825, so the tree was likely planted 20 to 50 years after the building was erected,” he stated.
For about 20 years, Guenther has overseen a tree management plan for the property.
“Unfortunately, the tree removed was just too close to the building during the recent construction,” he stated, referring to renovations at the courthouse. “Compounded by last year’s drought, it was too much for this monarch to endure. But on the brighter side, we have planted a generation of Green Mountain sugar maples and oak trees that are more resistant to road salt.”
Carr’s crew and Guenther worked with Side Judges Lamont Barnett and Carolyn Partridge on planning the project. Partridge told the Reformer she heard the installation of an access path created to comply with the Americans with Disability Act may have had an impact on the tree’s root system.
“I love old trees. I hate to see them cut down but I think in this case, it was really warranted,” she said Monday. “So public safety had to come first.”
An important part of an arborist’s job is to prevent unnecessary tree removal by making owners aware of options for care preservation that they may not know exist, Carr said. He noted the decision ultimately is up to the tree owner.
“Sometimes removal is the best option, especially when there is a high risk of injury or damage — and like all living organisms, trees do eventually reach the end of their life,” he stated.
Guenther said he’s “very impressed” with Carr Tree & Timber’s service in removing the challenging tree.
“They did an excellent job,” he stated. “While we did lose a nice big tree, we have to remember that trees are like us: They do not live forever.”
Carr and Guenther said they recommend engaging with ISA Certified Arborists, as Vermont lacks professional licensing or regulation of tree services, and Vermont’s tree population is under pressure due to climate change, pollution, invasive pests and diseases. ISA certified arborists follow a code of ethics, and voluntary industry safety and performance standards. ISA’s “Find an Arborist” search tool is available at treesaregood.org/findanarborist.
Currently, Carr’s company is involved in many invasive tree pest control projects. He said the two biggest invasive pests affecting trees locally are emerald ash borer and hemlock woolly adelgid.