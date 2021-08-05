ROCKINGHAM — Susan Buck is a sleuth. She can take a tiny chip of old paint (actually layers and layers of old paint) and tell you amazing things.
Buck, who has a Ph.D. in historic paint analysis from the University of Delaware, is working at the Rockingham Meeting House this week, trying to determine both the original outside color of the very white landmark building, as well as its interior paint and finishes.
Her initial diagnosis? The building was originally dark red. “It’s like archaeology under a microscope,” said Buck, who said some chips from the meeting house showed 24 to 25 layers of paint. She said the red appeared to be the first layer, followed by a white or cream, and then another layer of red, and then many layers of a warm white. The bright white currently used in colonial buildings throughout the region didn’t come into usage until the 1920s, she said, and contained titanium.
The first white paint contained lead, and was very expensive, she said, which could have contributed to the decision to paint it red.
Construction on the building started in 1787 and was completed in 1802, and it underwent a restoration in 1907.
Walter Wallace, the town’s historic preservation coordinator, applied for grants from the Vermont Division of Historic Preservation and the National Park Service grant to bring Buck to Rockingham. He said he was motivated by the need to learn how to preserve the interior woodwork in the 1787 building, which is one of only a few National Historic Landmarks in the state.
Wallace said a few years ago, during a summer wedding, a door to one of the meeting house’s distinctive pig-pen pews came off in the guest’s hands because the nails holding the door to the woodwork would no longer stay in the wood.
Another problem he hopes Buck can maybe solve is the unhappy fact that sitting in the old wooden pews invariably leaves a stain on the person’s clothing. The town now hands out large pieces of tissue paper for people to sit on to save their clothing. Buck will try and determine what oil or chemicals have been used on the interior, unpainted woodwork.
On Monday, Buck was up on a ladder set up in the elevated pulpit, trying to find a corner that had likely escaped the painter’s scraper and might hold some late 1700s or early 1800s paint. Underneath the soundboard, which is above the pulpit, she had success.
Earlier in the day, Buck and Wallace had sent local resident Charlie Jarras up on a tall ladder on the front of the building to gently scrape a corner of the cornice, again looking for a section that had escaped an earlier painter’s scraper.
And Buck and Wallace also went sleuthing into a shed at the property, looking for old odds and ends and found a piece of an old clapboard — that distinctly showed the color red, Buck said.
And a piece of scrap lumber, an end piece of the interior woodwork which is currently a flat grey, gave a clue about how that gray was originally a blue, Buck said, after turning over the scrap of wood and seeing a small dab of paint.
She said she will take 40 or 50 paint samples back with her to her Virginia laboratory for a more detailed analysis and examination, and said she expected to have a draft ready in about five weeks.
Buck, a leading expert in the field of paint conservation and analysis, usually works on world-famous buildings such as Monticello, Thomas Jefferson’s home, or the Qianlong Garden project at the Forbidden City in Beijing, and worked for Historic New England and Historic Deerfield.
Buck lives in Williamsburg, Va., where she has her own laboratory and where she does the actual analysis under a microscope.
A tiny fragment of paint can tell her volumes.
So even though the evidence is strong that the landmark building was actually originally a reddish color, that doesn’t mean it will be painted red anytime soon, said Wallace and John Leppman, president of the Rockingham Meeting House Association.
The building, which was placed on the National Register in 2000, is owned by the town of Rockingham, which has been funding small restoration projects at the meeting house for the past couple of years, in addition to regular maintenance such as painting. The plaster in the ancient building needed repair, and that project was started last year.
The building once served the dual purpose of church and town hall, but the church role ended in 1839 and while town meeting was held in the meeting house until after the Civil War, the building was largely left empty for about 40 years, Leppman said, after the town built a town hall on The Square in Bellows Falls.
For several years after churches left the building, the town removed the pulpit and replaced it with a long table for the select board and town clerk, Leppman said Tuesday.
Wallace said that while painting the building red was not being considered, creating a virtual reality video showing the different colors the building has been painted over its 240-year life is a possibility.
Buck said it would be several months before she completes all her research and analysis.
The Rockingham Select Board made its annual visit to the meeting house Wednesday evening, and heard an update from Wallace and Leppman about ongoing work at the meeting house, and discussed Buck’s work.