BELLOWS FALLS — The Bellows Falls Historical Society asked for — and received — $1,000 from the village to help repair the fence at its downtown Riverfront Park.
But while the Village Trustees unanimously approved the special funding, they voiced concerns about the future of the increasingly popular park in downtown Bellows Falls and whether the historical society could keep up with the demands. The park includes the Poet's Seat and Labyrinth, as well as the only kayak and canoe launch to the Connecticut River in the village.
At March Town Meeting, Rockingham voters approved a special appropriation of $1,000 to the Bellows Falls Historical Society for the park's maintenance. Cathy Bergmann, president of the historical society, said Friday the money would be used for mowing the park and other maintenance. "We are very grateful!" she said.
The historical society always needs extra help and volunteers, she said.
The park is located down Mill Street, past the Flatiron Co-op Coffee shop; past the Adams Grist Mill Museum there is the first kiosk which will direct you to the park, she said.
The request to the Village Trustees was based on safety and maintaining the fences. The park is built on old paper mill property, and is built on land right along the Connecticut River, below the actual Bellows Falls.
Trustee Stefan Golec said he didn't have any problem with the Village Trustees — on behalf of the village — helping with the park's maintenance.
"I don't view it as double-dipping," he said.
Trustee Wade Masure noted the historical society is a tax-exempt organization.
"They've done a nice job so far," said Masure, noting he had visited the park before the Tuesday evening meeting. He said five or six people were there walking.
Trustees James "Jiggs" McAuliffe said while he supports the donation, he said it was likely more complicated than a simple donation.
"It's a bigger issue than a broken fence," he said, noting that most of the members of the historical society are elderly, and that they had "a huge undertaking" establishing the park.
What is the future of the historical society? McAuliffe asked.
Village President Deborah Wright said the $1,000 donation was likely "a little Band Aid" on a larger problem, as well as safety concerns.
The money itself wasn't a concern to the board, since Municipal Manager Scott Pickup said earlier in the meeting that the village's finances are flush with cash due to a large fund balance.
Gary Fox, the town's development director, said the historical society's main mission was the Adams Grist Mill Museum, which it took over in 1965 when it was "abandoned."
Fox said the historical society and the village did a small land swap in the past, and the site of the Poet's Seat and the Labyrinth transferred to the historical society, and a portion of the historical society's land went with the wastewater plant's footprint.
For the past 20 years, the historical society has championed the creation of the eight-acre park, and several years ago received an Environmental Protection Agency grant to help clean up the contamination from the paper mills. The park is located adjacent to the historical society's Adams Grist Mill museum and close by the village's wastewater treatment plant.
The park, which includes beautiful views of the Connecticut, includes the labyrinth and Poet's Seat, as well as other special features.
"It's a very nice park," said Wright.
Visit the website at https://www.bellowsfallshistoricalsociety.org/park.