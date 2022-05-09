BELLOWS FALLS — Re-enactors from Fort No. 4 in Charlestown, N.H., came to Bellows Falls Middle School on Friday, April 29, for a special raising of a Green Mountain Boys Revolutionary Flag with Chris Kelley's seventh grade social studies class.
The flag they raised was made by seventh grader Liam Parker as part of his social studies project on the American Revolution. Kelley said the flag raising was a way for the community to commemorate the contribution made by people of Rockingham and Bellows Falls to the efforts of the Green Mountain Boys in the American Revolution.
The Green Mountain Boys Revolutionary Flag was established in 1776 by Ethan Allen and flown by the Green Mountain Boys in the Battle of Bennington. It remains in use today by the Vermont National Guard.
Fort No. 4 is now open for the season.