WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls Union High School’s departing principal, Christopher Hodsden, has been honored by his fellow Vermont principals as the Robert F. Pierce Principal of the Year.
Hodsden, 55, who has been principal at the high school for the past 16 years, recently gave his notice that he would be leaving the school at the end of the year to pursue other opportunities.
Before he was principal, he taught mathematics and was assistant principal at the 330-student school, but he said the award hasn’t changed his mind about leaving.
“Every day for the past two weeks, when I have entered the building, our attendance secretary, who does student COVID-19 health screenings, says, ‘Have you changed your mind yet?’”
“My answer has always been no, and it will also be no tomorrow when she asks,” Hodsden said. “That doesn’t mean I don’t like her, all of the other people here, or even the work of the principal. It does mean that I like to teach more than I like being principal — so I think I will give that a shot, either at a high school or at a college. I also like to fly planes. Maybe someone will hire me to do that.”
Hodsden himself is a graduate of Bellows Falls Union High School, along with his wife Jean and his five children.
Before returning to his alma mater to teach, Hodsden was a Navy pilot with the U.S. Navy, and a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. He also taught flying in the Navy.
“I had no idea that I had been nominated for the award. This was a complete surprise and a humbling honor,” he said.
David Clark, chairman of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, said the honor is well deserved and earned.
“Chris Hodsden and I showed up at Bellows Falls Union High School at about the same time, although I think he was already a member of the teaching staff when I came on the school board, and it’s a little difficult to understand after all these years that BFUHS wasn’t always considered to be on the cutting edge of innovative best practice,” said Clark, a 20-year member of the BFUHS board.
“Everything Chris touched became that much better, and he touched just about everything,” said Clark, whose four children attended the school. “Not only that, but people on the outside began to notice it, too. There has not been a kid who attended BFUHS who Chris Hodsden did not know by name and that’s something that has made no little difference in the lives of a lot of kids who could have ended up going either way in their high school careers.
“So now as Chris Hodsden’s high school career draws to a close, it’s truly the end of an era,” Clark said.
After Hodsden’s award was announced via email on Monday afternoon by Superintendent Christopher Pratt, there was a cascade of praise.
“I’m sure that we can all agree that this award was created for principals like Mr. Hodsden. A very fitting send-off to a person who has done so much for so many,” Pratt wrote.
Other award winners, in addition to Hodsden, listed by the Vermont Principals Association are:
• The Henry Giaguque Vermont Elementary Principal of the year is Dena St. Amour, the principal of the Swanton Elementary School.
• The Vermont Career Center Director of the year is Jason Gingold. Gingold is the director of the Burlington Technical Center.
• The John Winton Vermont Middle Level Principal of the year is Daniel Palmer, the principal of Missisquoi Valley Middle School in Swanton.
• The National Association of Secondary Schools Vermont High School Principal of the year is Steven Dellinger-Pate. Dellinger-Pate is the principal at U-32 Middle/High School in Montpelier.
• The National Association of Elementary School Principals National Distinguished Vermont Principal of the Year is Merri Greenia. Greenia is the principal of the Craftsbury schools.
Jay Nichols, the executive director, said the honor is named after the first executive director of the organization. He said nominations for the honors were made some time ago.
Hodsden and the other principals will be honored during an event in August at the Stoweflake Resort.
Contact Susan Smallheer at ssmallheer@reformer.com.