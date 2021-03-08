WESTMINSTER — After 16 years, Chris Hodsden said he knew it was time.
Hodsden, 55, the longtime principal, assistant principal and math teacher at Bellows Falls Union High School, has given his resignation, effective at the end of the school year. “I want to try something different,” he said Monday.
Hodsden, who himself graduated from BFUHS in 1984, said that after 16 years as principal, six as assistant and three years as a teacher at the school, he wanted to do something new before it was too late for him to seek a new career.
Hodsden told his staff last week during a faculty meeting conducted over Zoom.
“I have had the privilege to work with Mr. Hodsden over the past three years ... I have enjoyed working with him,” said Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Christopher Pratt. “Mr. Hodsden has given 25 years of service to the students and BFUHS community; he will be missed. Chris was always able to bring a unique perspective to his position as principal.
“It is rare that you have an administrator who was a graduate of BFUHS, teacher, assistant principal, principal, and parent. He was able to approach his role as principal through many different lenses. That is what made him so respected and successful. I know that he will be missed on many different levels,” said Pratt.
Hodsden said he was either going to resign this year or next year, but he decided with the coronavirus challenge the school needed a principal who would make a commitment for the next three years — something he wouldn’t be able to do.
He said leaving now makes sense for him personally, professionally and financially. He said he is concerned about what the Vermont Legislature might do to change teachers’ (and principals’) retirement, and after 25 years in the retirement system, he wanted to start taking advantage of it at age 55.
He stressed that his leaving is not an indication of frustration with the job, or the current problems of a coronavirus-afflicted educational system.
“This is not a ‘Take this job and shove it’ moment,” he said, laughing.
Hodsden came back to his hometown 25 years ago to teach math after a career as a Navy pilot and flight instructor for eight years, and seven years in the Naval Reserves.
He said he is intrigued with the possibilities of what the next 10 years of his working career will look like, and he said he is giving himself the month of March to come up with ideas. In April, he said, he will get to work lining up a new direction.
His wife is remaining at her job at the Bellows Falls Middle School, he said, “and we’re not putting our house on the market.” The Hodsdens will have two daughters in college next year, he noted, with their youngest daughter Molly graduating from BFUHS this June. Both Hodsdens graduated from BFUHS, as did all five of their children.
“The timing is right,” he said. “All the stars aligned.”
Considering his 15 years experience with the Navy, (he was a Navy pilot and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.) he said he wants to take advantage of that service as well.
Plus, he and his wife Jean, who is the school nurse at Bellows Falls Middle School, are going to be grandparents for the first time in August, with their eldest daughter and her husband (both in the Navy) based in Virginia Beach. Flexibility is important, he said.
The Hodsdens’ three oldest children are all serving in the Navy, and the two youngest are either in college or heading there.
“This is the time,” he said.
He said the best advice he ever received was from John Doty, a former BFUHS principal that Hodsden served under as assistant principal.
Doty told him to always do “what’s in the best interests of the kids,” and Hodsden said that was his guiding principle.