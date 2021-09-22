As some of you have noticed, we recently made a change to our weather feature, which decreased the quality and detail of the weather map.
Many of our loyal readers wrote in to voice dissatisfaction with the inferior weather treatment and pointed out the many features they’ve come to enjoy over the years.
Well, you spoke, and we listened.
Going forward, you’ll see an enhanced Accuweather map feature, that not only gives you a daily and weekly weather view but also an almanac of historical weather information and resources.
In truth, we needed community support to make it happen and bring the weather map back to its rightful size and scope. Thankfully, Burton Car Wash stepped up in Brattleboro to help Vermont News & Media underwrite the expense.
There are some financial realities as it pertains to running a sustainable news organization in rural towns throughout the nation. Without the support of major metro advertisers, like Coca Cola or Mercedes-Benz USA, to support us, we are almost entirely reliant on small market businesses and residents to sustain our operations with advertisements and subscriptions, which are the lifeblood of our news organization.
Just like homeowners, remaining sustainable financially pushes us to make difficult decisions, regarding what services we pay for and can afford.
According to the Pew Research Center, most Americans think their local news media are doing well financially, but the reality is very different.
Additionally, Pew found that only 14 percent of people support their local paper with subscriptions.
Every decision we make on a daily basis is carefully weighed and balanced to deliver quality news coverage to our towns while riding the fine line to keep our beloved news organizations afloat.
Comments and feedback from readers are really the only way we can measure the success of our decisions, so keep it coming at news@reformer.com.