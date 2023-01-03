BRATTLEBORO — A floodplain restoration project in West Brattleboro worked just as expected and could mean housing might return to Melrose Terrace.
Just before Christmas, rain pounded New England, with the Whetstone Brook jumping its banks, slightly reminiscent of 11 years ago, when Tropical Storm Irene swept across Vermont. That storm dumped 13 inches of rain in 24 hours and overwhelmed river banks around the state — including at Melrose Terrace, which, at the time, had housing for 150 people, all of whom had to be evacuated.
In the decade since the storm, Brattleboro Housing Partnerships built more than 70 apartments on Fairground Road to replace those damaged at Melrose Terrace.
Several of the buildings at Melrose were torn down and others have been boarded up. The only building still in use is a three-story brick-and-clapboard edifice that houses offices for BHP.
Using money from the Federal Emergency Management Administration, flood damaged buildings were torn down, tons of concrete and dirt were removed along the brook at Melrose, shrubs were planted and benches were put in.
“It did exactly what we needed it to do,” said Christine Hart, development director for Brattleboro Housing Partnerships, about the restoration project.
“This was a great test run for us,” said Christine Hazzard, executive director of BHP, who watched from the office building as the pre-Christmas stormwaters swept across the restored floodplain.
The next step for BHP is to redraw the map of the site, showing how the restoration project has changed the flow of the river and given floodwaters a place to lose some of their momentum before heading to downtown Brattleboro and into the Connecticut River.
If the map meets all the necessary standards, BHP could rebuild at Melrose Terrace, adding much needed apartments to the town’s housing stock.
“The bulk of the river flow was either in the channel or right in this area, where it was the deepest,” said Roy Schiff, principal water resource engineer and scientist at SLR International Corporation, which designed the restoration project.
Schiff was standing about 20 feet back from the brook’s channel where flood waters had receded since Dec. 23. There is a little mud in the four-acre restoration area and some gravel has been exposed, but most of the evidence remaining of floodwaters is scrub brush bent over.
Schiff said a restoration project like this one not only gives floodwaters a place to slow down, but also to unload sediment that was picked up and carried downstream.
“This whole area will be revegetated,” he said, and those native plantings will absorb nutrients such as phosphorous before they can reach the Connecticut River.
SLR is doing projects such as this across the state and is in the preliminary design phase of restoring a 12-acre parcel farther downstream.
“We are starting to reestablish these areas, both to like keep people safe, but also for water quality and habitat benefits that go along with safety,” said Schiff.
“This is one phase of reducing flooding in Brattleboro,” said Brian Bannon, the town’s zoning administrator, about the Melrose restoration. “The next phase is going to be 250 Birge St., an even larger project that will offer this type of protection to all of William Street and also offer protection downstream. It will also protect the sewer and water infrastructure and the roadway itself.”
Bannon said if BHP decides to rebuild at Melrose Terrace, it will have to abide by certain flooding standards, such as making sure each of the new buildings is built about a foot higher than the height of the remaining boarded-up buildings.
Schiff said while it’s exciting that new housing could be built on the site, the bigger story is people who used to live here are safe and dry.
Hart agreed, saying if things had remained as they were prior to Tropical Storm Irene, more than 100 people would have been evacuated.
“Instead, they’re all down in Red Clover, cozy and warm,” she said.