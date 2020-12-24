Overcast with rain showers at times. High 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Rain likely. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Updated: December 24, 2020 @ 2:22 pm
Local residents create colorful displays of lights around the Brattleboro area for the holiday season.
Sebastian Alvarez, 10, of Brattleboro, Vt., kneels down next to his North Pole penguins light display in his front yard.
Photographer / Multimedia Editor
