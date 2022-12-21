HINSDALE N.H. — It takes roughly two months to set up a Christmas display filled with lights and handmade decorations that turns an entire yard into a holiday wonderland. The Davenport family has been building on their display since they started 35 years ago.
It all began when Anne Davenport bought an 18-inch sled from Avon to put up outside their window at 32 Fox Run Road. Now the yard is filled with elves, moose, Santa and a working Ferris wheel.
Over time, the little Avon decoration has disintegrated, but that little spark has led Anne and her husband Richard on the path of creating a holiday display that attracts visitors from around the community.
Anne Davenport, at 32 Fox Run Road, in Hinsdale, N.H., talks about how she created the lollipops using pool noodles and weather stripping. Purchase local photos online.
Anne Davenport, at 32 Fox Run Road, in Hinsdale, N.H., talks about how she created some of the ball decorations for their holiday display by using TikTok.
An impressive holiday display at 32 Fox Run Road, in Hinsdale, N.H., that people can visit until the end of the month.
Richard and Anne Davenport, at 32 Fox Run Road, in Hinsdale, N.H., have been adding on to their holiday display for the past 35 years.
A working Farris wheel is one of the several creative holiday displays that the Davenport family created at their 32 Fox Run Road, in Hinsdale, N.H., residence.
An impressive holiday display at 32 Fox Run Road, in Hinsdale, N.H., that people can visit until the end of the month.
Richard Davenport, at 32 Fox Run Road, in Hinsdale, N.H., stands by Santa's reindeers, among his first holiday creations.
“We started that year with that [Avon sled] and then the next year, he made the reindeer in the sleigh. Then the year after that, we added a couple of things out front. There are two flamingos and a little Santa down there,” said Anne. “We just started adding something every year. Generally two or three pieces every year. We work on those in the summertime.”
The electric cost of the holiday display is kept down after the couple added solar panels to their home roughly 10 years ago.
“Everything out here is hand-painted and handmade by my wife and me,” said Richard.
On a pine tree in front of the house, Anne added Christmas balls around the tree inspired by a TikTok video. She bought large plastic balls from the store and decorated them to look like ornaments.
“Everything's a labor of love. We do it because we want to have the kids come and look at it and enjoy it. It's for kids. That's what we do it for,” said Anne. “We tell people we don't have a problem — you want to come and look at stuff up close too, do it. It's great. Some people are afraid to, but we don't mind. It's just being careful of the cords. We don't want to have anybody tripping over the stuff.”
In the light display, there is a glowing heart memorial that is set up for a family friend who was killed in a motor-vehicle crash shortly before Christmas in 1996.
“We had just seen her at Thanksgiving. She had come here and she said I'm coming home to see the lights,” said Anne. “She would call us mom and dad because she was here all the time.”
Anne said she loves going around the neighborhoods of Hinsdale to see the displays other people create.
When folks come to see the Davenports' display, they encourage people to travel all the way down the cul de sac to turn around to keep the traffic off the neighbors' driveways.
The display is lit up every day from 4:30 to 9 p.m. throughout the month of December. Anne added that at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, that's it, they it turn off for the year.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.