BELLOWS FALLS — Vermont Rail System’s Holiday Train is on track to help support the governor’s “Vermont Lights The Way” campaign.
Vermont Rail System is joining residents and businesses throughout the state to help spread cheer and lighten spirits during these challenging times. When Governor Scott announced the campaign, VRS jumped aboard to participate by lighting its historic passenger train and sending it on a tour of Vermont.
The rail line passes through communities large and small where the railroad is an integral part of everyday life, and VRS employees are enthusiastic about creating a special holiday memory, especially for the children who would usually be enjoying a trip on one of the many Santa trains operated during a normal holiday season.
Gathering the materials normally used on the Santa trains, the team went right to work decorating locomotive #405 and the observation car “Vermont” with lights, wreaths, and other whimsical, illuminated decorations. Beginning next week, the train will start its tour of the state, heading from Bellows Falls to Rutland, making stops at scenic locations along the way.
Vermont Rail System will be posting schedule updates throughout the month on its Facebook page, @VermontRailSystem.