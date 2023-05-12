WHITINGHAM — Students at Twin Valley Middle High School got a hands-on education about some of the artifacts and propaganda that the Nazis used during World War II that lead to the events of the Holocaust. Representatives from the Living History Association visited the school as part of a Holocaust Remembrance program today.
The exhibit is open to the public this evening from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission is $2 for students and $5 for adults; for families that include two or more adults, children will be admitted for free.
Sponsorship is provided by the New England Holocaust Institute and Museum, Living History Association, the Dover Historical Society, and the towns of Dover and Wilmington.
Students at Twin Valley Middle High School in Whitingham get a hands-on education about some of the artifacts and propaganda that the Nazis used during World War II that lead to the events of the Holocaust. Representatives from the Living History Association visited the school as part of a Holocaust Remembrance program on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Quinton Johansen, a member of the Living History Association, talks to students at Twin Valley Middle High School in Whitingham about some of the propaganda Nazis used during World War II that lead to the events of the Holocaust. He was visiting the school as part of a Holocaust Remembrance program on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Mathew Lebovic, director of the Stand With Us program for the Holocaust Education Center, talks to students at Twin Valley Middle High School in Whitingham as part of a Holocaust Remembrance program on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.