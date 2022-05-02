BRATTLEBORO — Due to financial struggles and staffing challenges, Holton Home will be closing.
"The decision to discontinue operations at Holton Home was reached reluctantly after much deliberation over many months by management and the board and consultation with various interested parties and advisors," Edward Bordas, executive director, wrote in a letter to the community. "The impact of Covid on elder care homes has been devastating. Many, including many in Vermont, have closed altogether."
The Garden Path Elder Living Board voted to close Holton Home and consolidate operations into the group's Bradley House.
"We expect that this step, necessitated by two years of the pandemic, will allow us to continue to provide quality loving care to our elder residents for many years to come," Bordas wrote. "It also means we will be exploring opportunities to sell Holton Home to an appropriate community-minded organization."
Holton Home has been a nonprofit since 1892 and Bradley House since 1964, according to gardenpathelderliving.org. In 2015, the two Brattleboro facilities merged under the name Garden Path Elder Living.
Most Holton Home residents are expected to have a room available at Bradley House. Bordas said his group is committed to ensuring a smooth transition over the next several months.
Grant funding for COVID relief is being used to aid with the transition.
"For families of residents at Bradley House, we do not expect this decision to have much impact on your loved ones except insofar as it stabilizes the financial position of our organization and allows us to continue the high level of care that has been the hallmark of both homes," Bordas wrote. "In order to meet fixed costs, including significant mortgage debt, Garden Path Elder Living needs to have a minimum number of residents at both Holton Home and Bradley House. The pandemic severely impacted that occupancy."
Bordas described his group being "financially stable going into the pandemic." But it is "running significant deficits now for more than two years," he said.
"State and federal Covid relief funds and the forbearance of some of our creditors have kept us afloat during this time," he wrote. "However, the losses were no longer sustainable. We were at risk of having to close both homes."
Bordas also cited the shortage of qualified nursing staff in Vermont and throughout the nation.
"We are extremely grateful to all our staff for heroic efforts during the pandemic to keep our residents safe and for continuing to provide the excellent levels of care that we are known for," he wrote. "We understand that this is surprising news, and difficult to hear. Thank you for your support and faith in our homes during an unprecedented and sustained crisis. This helped to sustain us in our mission over the past two years, and we welcome your support as we move forward."
Bordas told the Reformer he is available for an interview later this week.